Fixed the date of 39 annual general meeting of the Company on Thursday,September 25,2025. Fixed book closure date from Saturday, September 13, 2025 to Thursday, September 25, 2025 (both days inclusive). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:09.08.2025) Sumitting the outcome, proceedings, scrutinizers report and voting results of AGM 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2025)