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HBL Engineering Ltd Shareholding & Investor Pattern

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766.5
(-3.58%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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HBL Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025Mar-2025

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0.75%

0.75%

Indian

59.11%

59.11%

59.11%

58.35%

58.35%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

6.73%

6.69%

7.75%

5.19%

5.19%

Non-Institutions

34.15%

34.19%

33.13%

35.69%

35.69%

Total Non-Promoter

40.88%

40.88%

40.88%

40.88%

40.88%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.11%

Non-Promoter- 6.73%

Institutions: 6.73%

Non-Institutions: 34.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

HBL Power System: Related NEWS

HBL Engineering secures ₹133 Crore railway contract

HBL Engineering secures ₹133 Crore railway contract

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The company informed that it has received the order from South Central Railway for the deployment of the indigenous Kavach safety system.

16 Jun 2025|02:29 PM
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HBL Power Systems Shares Jump 6% Post KAVACH Deal

HBL Power Systems Shares Jump 6% Post KAVACH Deal

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The order is anticipated to be finished within a year and includes the installation of KAVACH systems on 2,200 locomotives.

16 Dec 2024|12:23 PM
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