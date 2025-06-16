Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
908.94
1,077.09
1,592.92
1,407.21
yoy growth (%)
-15.61
-32.38
13.19
9.22
Raw materials
-563.69
-680.78
-1,061.86
-883.39
As % of sales
62.01
63.2
66.66
62.77
Employee costs
-78.64
-86.85
-94.3
-96.44
As % of sales
8.65
8.06
5.92
6.85
Other costs
-198.33
-231.05
-310.9
-297.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.81
21.45
19.51
21.12
Operating profit
68.27
78.4
125.85
130.04
OPM
7.51
7.27
7.9
9.24
Depreciation
-38.42
-40.24
-46.03
-48.17
Interest expense
-14.48
-21.87
-40.54
-46.21
Other income
9.48
16.43
22.71
17.2
Profit before tax
24.84
32.72
61.99
52.85
Taxes
-4.87
-13.56
-22.58
-16.2
Tax rate
-19.61
-41.44
-36.42
-30.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
19.96
19.16
39.41
36.65
Exceptional items
-5.38
4.9
-9.75
-2.79
Net profit
14.57
24.07
29.65
33.86
yoy growth (%)
-39.43
-18.82
-12.41
333.01
NPM
1.6
2.23
1.86
2.4
The company informed that it has received the order from South Central Railway for the deployment of the indigenous Kavach safety system.
The order is anticipated to be finished within a year and includes the installation of KAVACH systems on 2,200 locomotives.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.