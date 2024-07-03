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HBL Engineering Ltd Share Price Live

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776.45
(1.30%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:54:58 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open768
  • Day's High778.85
  • 52 Wk High1,122
  • Prev. Close766.5
  • Day's Low768
  • 52 Wk Low 551.6
  • Turnover (lac)581.23
  • P/E25.89
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value81.35
  • EPS29.57
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21,522.8
  • Div. Yield0.13
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

HBL Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

₹768

Prev. Close

₹766.5

Turnover(Lac.)

₹581.23

Day's High

₹778.85

Day's Low

₹768

52 Week's High

₹1,122

52 Week's Low

₹551.6

Book Value

₹81.35

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

21,522.8

P/E

25.89

EPS

29.57

Divi. Yield

0.13

HBL Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2025

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9 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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28 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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7 Feb 2026

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 13 Feb, 2026

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HBL Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

HBL Engineering secures ₹133 Crore railway contract

HBL Engineering secures ₹133 Crore railway contract

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The company informed that it has received the order from South Central Railway for the deployment of the indigenous Kavach safety system.

16 Jun 2025|02:29 PM
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HBL Power Systems Shares Jump 6% Post KAVACH Deal

HBL Power Systems Shares Jump 6% Post KAVACH Deal

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The order is anticipated to be finished within a year and includes the installation of KAVACH systems on 2,200 locomotives.

16 Dec 2024|12:23 PM
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Trading Account

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HBL Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:45 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.11%

Non-Promoter- 6.73%

Institutions: 6.73%

Non-Institutions: 34.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

HBL Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

27.72

27.72

27.72

27.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,430.6

1,177.62

928

844.29

Net Worth

1,458.32

1,205.34

955.72

872.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

908.94

1,077.09

1,592.92

1,407.21

yoy growth (%)

-15.61

-32.38

13.19

9.22

Raw materials

-563.69

-680.78

-1,061.86

-883.39

As % of sales

62.01

63.2

66.66

62.77

Employee costs

-78.64

-86.85

-94.3

-96.44

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

24.84

32.72

61.99

52.85

Depreciation

-38.42

-40.24

-46.03

-48.17

Tax paid

-4.87

-13.56

-22.58

-16.2

Working capital

-95.96

-115.19

-28.31

62.5

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.61

-32.38

13.19

9.22

Op profit growth

-12.92

-37.69

-3.22

-3.82

EBIT growth

-27.96

-46.75

3.49

1.6

Net profit growth

-39.43

-18.82

-12.41

333.01

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

3,302.83

1,967.2

2,233.36

1,368.68

1,236.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,302.83

1,967.2

2,233.36

1,368.68

1,236.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

58.99

26.28

17.91

19.02

25.1

HBL Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

139.01

81.231,46,601.21482.5103,476.8236.27

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

36,610

45.931,07,810.31568.50.745,565.75,033.86

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,053.1

60.8860,856.38203.090.253,930.97100.33

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

588.25

53.4136,575.27207.340.581,171.5893.91

Endurance Technologies Ltd

ENDURANCE

2,513.5

46.9535,176.97209.7502,958.02351.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT HBL Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

A J Prasad

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Kavita Prasad

Independent Non Exe. Director

Karipineni Venkata Sriram

Independent Non Exe. Director

Richa Datta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Deeksha Mikkilineni

Independent Non Exe. Director

S Narsing Rao

Whole Time Director

M S S Srinath

Independent Non Exe. Director

Aparna Surabhi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

G B S Naidu

Registered Office

8-2-601 Road No 10,

Banjara Hills,

Telangana - 500034

Tel: 91-40-23355575

Website: http://www.hbl.in

Email: investor@hbl.in

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

HBL Engineering Limited (HBL), formerly known as Sab Nife Power Systems Limited, was incorporated in 1988 by A J Prasad in a Joint Venture with Nife, Sweden. During the year 1999-2000, name of the Com...
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Reports by HBL Engineering Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the HBL Engineering Ltd share price today?

The HBL Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹776.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of HBL Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HBL Engineering Ltd is ₹21522.80 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of HBL Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of HBL Engineering Ltd is 25.89 and 9.77 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of HBL Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HBL Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HBL Engineering Ltd is ₹551.6 and ₹1122 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of HBL Engineering Ltd?

HBL Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 75.57%, 3 Years at 80.40%, 1 Year at 26.98%, 6 Month at -4.61%, 3 Month at 17.75% and 1 Month at -9.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of HBL Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of HBL Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.11 %
Institutions - 6.73 %
Public - 34.16 %

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