Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹768
Prev. Close₹766.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹581.23
Day's High₹778.85
Day's Low₹768
52 Week's High₹1,122
52 Week's Low₹551.6
Book Value₹81.35
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21,522.8
P/E25.89
EPS29.57
Divi. Yield0.13
The company informed that it has received the order from South Central Railway for the deployment of the indigenous Kavach safety system.
The order is anticipated to be finished within a year and includes the installation of KAVACH systems on 2,200 locomotives.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
27.72
27.72
27.72
27.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,430.6
1,177.62
928
844.29
Net Worth
1,458.32
1,205.34
955.72
872.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
908.94
1,077.09
1,592.92
1,407.21
yoy growth (%)
-15.61
-32.38
13.19
9.22
Raw materials
-563.69
-680.78
-1,061.86
-883.39
As % of sales
62.01
63.2
66.66
62.77
Employee costs
-78.64
-86.85
-94.3
-96.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
24.84
32.72
61.99
52.85
Depreciation
-38.42
-40.24
-46.03
-48.17
Tax paid
-4.87
-13.56
-22.58
-16.2
Working capital
-95.96
-115.19
-28.31
62.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.61
-32.38
13.19
9.22
Op profit growth
-12.92
-37.69
-3.22
-3.82
EBIT growth
-27.96
-46.75
3.49
1.6
Net profit growth
-39.43
-18.82
-12.41
333.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
3,302.83
1,967.2
2,233.36
1,368.68
1,236.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,302.83
1,967.2
2,233.36
1,368.68
1,236.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
58.99
26.28
17.91
19.02
25.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
139.01
|81.23
|1,46,601.21
|482.51
|0
|3,476.82
|36.27
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
36,610
|45.93
|1,07,810.31
|568.5
|0.74
|5,565.7
|5,033.86
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,053.1
|60.88
|60,856.38
|203.09
|0.25
|3,930.97
|100.33
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
588.25
|53.41
|36,575.27
|207.34
|0.58
|1,171.58
|93.91
Endurance Technologies Ltd
ENDURANCE
2,513.5
|46.95
|35,176.97
|209.75
|0
|2,958.02
|351.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
A J Prasad
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Kavita Prasad
Independent Non Exe. Director
Karipineni Venkata Sriram
Independent Non Exe. Director
Richa Datta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Deeksha Mikkilineni
Independent Non Exe. Director
S Narsing Rao
Whole Time Director
M S S Srinath
Independent Non Exe. Director
Aparna Surabhi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
G B S Naidu
8-2-601 Road No 10,
Banjara Hills,
Telangana - 500034
Tel: 91-40-23355575
Website: http://www.hbl.in
Email: investor@hbl.in
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
HBL Engineering Limited (HBL), formerly known as Sab Nife Power Systems Limited, was incorporated in 1988 by A J Prasad in a Joint Venture with Nife, Sweden. During the year 1999-2000, name of the Com...
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Reports by HBL Engineering Ltd
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