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HBL Engineering Ltd Board Meeting

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766.5
(-3.58%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

HBL Power System CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 May 202628 Apr 2026
HBL Engineering Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Saturday, May 23, 2026 inter-alia to consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2026 and consider recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year 2025-26. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on May 23, 2026 have apprived the audited financial results for the year ending March 31, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :23.05.2026)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202619 Jan 2026
HBL Engineering Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled on February 07 2026 to interalia consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2025 and to declare interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26. Approved the unaudited (standalone and consolidated) financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31, 2025 and declared a dividend of Re.2/- (Rupees two) per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- each fully paid up (i.e. 200%) for the financial year 2025-26. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:07.02.2026)
Board Meeting8 Nov 20258 Nov 2025
The Board has approved the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025
Board Meeting9 Aug 202521 Jul 2025
HBL Engineering Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Saturday August 09 2025 to consider and approve inter-alia the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2025. Outcome of the Board meeting and financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2025. Financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:09.08.2025)

HBL Power System: Related News

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The company informed that it has received the order from South Central Railway for the deployment of the indigenous Kavach safety system.

16 Jun 2025|02:29 PM
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The order is anticipated to be finished within a year and includes the installation of KAVACH systems on 2,200 locomotives.

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