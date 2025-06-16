|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2026
|28 Apr 2026
|HBL Engineering Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Saturday, May 23, 2026 inter-alia to consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2026 and consider recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year 2025-26. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on May 23, 2026 have apprived the audited financial results for the year ending March 31, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :23.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2026
|19 Jan 2026
|HBL Engineering Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled on February 07 2026 to interalia consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2025 and to declare interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26. Approved the unaudited (standalone and consolidated) financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31, 2025 and declared a dividend of Re.2/- (Rupees two) per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- each fully paid up (i.e. 200%) for the financial year 2025-26. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:07.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2025
|8 Nov 2025
|The Board has approved the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2025
|21 Jul 2025
|HBL Engineering Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Saturday August 09 2025 to consider and approve inter-alia the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2025. Outcome of the Board meeting and financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2025. Financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:09.08.2025)
The company informed that it has received the order from South Central Railway for the deployment of the indigenous Kavach safety system.
The order is anticipated to be finished within a year and includes the installation of KAVACH systems on 2,200 locomotives.
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