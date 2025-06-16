|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|7 Feb 2026
|13 Feb 2026
|13 Feb 2026
|2
|200
|Interim
|The Board of Directors has declared a dividend of Re.2/- (Rupees two) per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- each fully paid up (i.e. 200%) for the financial year 2025-26.
|Dividend
|24 May 2025
|12 Sep 2025
|12 Sep 2025
|1
|100
|Final
|The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Saturday, May 24, 2025 have approved the audited financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. The report of the auditors is with unmodified opinion. The Board of Directors of the Company recommended a dividend of Rs.1/- per share (i.e. 100% of the paid up capital per share) of face value of Re.1/- per equity share fully paid-up.
The company informed that it has received the order from South Central Railway for the deployment of the indigenous Kavach safety system.
The order is anticipated to be finished within a year and includes the installation of KAVACH systems on 2,200 locomotives.
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