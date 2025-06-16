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HBL Engineering Ltd Dividend

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774.3
(3.79%)
Jun 12, 2026|05:30:00 AM

HBL Power System CORPORATE ACTIONS

14/06/2025calendar-icon
14/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend7 Feb 202613 Feb 202613 Feb 20262200Interim
The Board of Directors has declared a dividend of Re.2/- (Rupees two) per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- each fully paid up (i.e. 200%) for the financial year 2025-26.
Dividend24 May 202512 Sep 202512 Sep 20251100Final
The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Saturday, May 24, 2025 have approved the audited financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. The report of the auditors is with unmodified opinion. The Board of Directors of the Company recommended a dividend of Rs.1/- per share (i.e. 100% of the paid up capital per share) of face value of Re.1/- per equity share fully paid-up.

HBL Power System: Related News

HBL Engineering secures ₹133 Crore railway contract

HBL Engineering secures ₹133 Crore railway contract

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The company informed that it has received the order from South Central Railway for the deployment of the indigenous Kavach safety system.

16 Jun 2025|02:29 PM
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HBL Power Systems Shares Jump 6% Post KAVACH Deal

HBL Power Systems Shares Jump 6% Post KAVACH Deal

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The order is anticipated to be finished within a year and includes the installation of KAVACH systems on 2,200 locomotives.

16 Dec 2024|12:23 PM
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