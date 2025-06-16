The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Saturday, May 24, 2025 have approved the audited financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. The report of the auditors is with unmodified opinion. The Board of Directors of the Company recommended a dividend of Rs.1/- per share (i.e. 100% of the paid up capital per share) of face value of Re.1/- per equity share fully paid-up.