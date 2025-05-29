iifl-logo
Healthy Investments Ltd Board Meeting

3.2
(0.00%)
May 7, 2022|12:59:24 PM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Jun 202521 Jun 2025
Appointment of Secretarial Auditor
Board Meeting29 May 202524 May 2025
Healthy Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th Quarter and the Financial Year ended 31st March 2025 To consider and approve Board Report and to fix date and approve Notice of AGM of the Company. The Board approved financials results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2025)
Board Meeting11 Feb 20255 Feb 2025
HEALTHY INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Third Quarter ending December 31 2024 With reference to the subject cited above, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Healthy Investments Limited at their duly convened Board Meeting held on February 11, 2025 at 1100 hours and concluded at 1115 hours approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.02.2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
HEALTHY INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results For The Second Quarter Ending September 30 2024. With reference to the subject cited above, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Healthy Investments Limited at their duly convened Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024 at 1830 hours and concluded at 1845 hours approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd Quarter ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for change in directors of the Company.
Board Meeting2 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
HEALTHY INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st Quarter ended June 30 2024. With reference to the subject cited above, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Healthy Investments Limited at their duly convened Board Meeting held on Friday, 2nd day of August 2024 at 2:00 P.M. and concluded at 2:30 P.M. approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

