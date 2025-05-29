Board Meeting 30 Jun 2025 21 Jun 2025

Appointment of Secretarial Auditor

Board Meeting 29 May 2025 24 May 2025

Healthy Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th Quarter and the Financial Year ended 31st March 2025 To consider and approve Board Report and to fix date and approve Notice of AGM of the Company. The Board approved financials results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2025)

Board Meeting 11 Feb 2025 5 Feb 2025

HEALTHY INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Third Quarter ending December 31 2024 With reference to the subject cited above, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Healthy Investments Limited at their duly convened Board Meeting held on February 11, 2025 at 1100 hours and concluded at 1115 hours approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.02.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

HEALTHY INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results For The Second Quarter Ending September 30 2024. With reference to the subject cited above, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Healthy Investments Limited at their duly convened Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024 at 1830 hours and concluded at 1845 hours approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd Quarter ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for change in directors of the Company.

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024