Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorConstruction
Open₹257.05
Prev. Close₹256.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹118.99
Day's High₹262.9
Day's Low₹257.05
52 Week's High₹262.9
52 Week's Low₹126
Book Value₹36.83
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)503.17
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
6.66
6.5
6.5
Preference Capital
0.03
0.03
0.03
Reserves
13.45
3.46
1.67
Net Worth
20.14
9.99
8.2
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
344.5
|99.86
|7,349.66
|100.87
|0.59
|272.46
|137.14
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
89.95
|22.6
|3,630.98
|30.41
|0.93
|63.55
|50.89
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
675
|74.18
|2,675.82
|16.06
|0
|771.22
|308.68
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd
BLKASHYAP
48.73
|52.97
|1,098.57
|10.93
|0
|302.51
|32.37
Vascon Engineers Ltd
VASCONEQ
31.49
|9.32
|720.07
|9.35
|0
|249.27
|49.35
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rupesh Pravinbhai Shah
Executive Director
Pinky Rupesh Shah
Executive Director
Hrishikesh Rupesh Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
SHAH JAYESH SHAIL
Independent Non Exe. Director
Heta Hiren Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Niki Nitin Thakkar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Siddhi Mangai
601 W-1 6th Flr Ne.York Timber,
Street Ambali Road Jodhpur,
Gujarat - 380058
Tel: +91 79 2630 6595
Website: http://www.hrsaluglaze.com
Email: info@hrsaluglaze.com
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301
Website: www.purvashare.com
Email: support@purvashare.com
Summary
HRS Aluglaze Limited was incorporated as a private Company as HRS Aluglaze Private Limited pursuant a certificate of incorporation dated March 30, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, D...
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Reports by HRS Aluglaze Ltd
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+91 9892691696
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