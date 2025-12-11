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HRS Aluglaze Ltd Share Price Live

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260.95
(1.89%)
Mar 17, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open257.05
  • Day's High262.9
  • 52 Wk High262.9
  • Prev. Close256.1
  • Day's Low257.05
  • 52 Wk Low 126
  • Turnover (lac)118.99
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value36.83
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)503.17
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

HRS Aluglaze Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

₹257.05

Prev. Close

₹256.1

Turnover(Lac.)

₹118.99

Day's High

₹262.9

Day's Low

₹257.05

52 Week's High

₹262.9

52 Week's Low

₹126

Book Value

₹36.83

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

503.17

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

HRS Aluglaze Ltd Corporate Action

31 Jan 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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HRS Aluglaze Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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HRS Aluglaze Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

18 Mar, 2026|09:21 AM
Dec-2025Dec-2025Dec-2025Dec-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 99.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 99.99%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

HRS Aluglaze Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

6.66

6.5

6.5

Preference Capital

0.03

0.03

0.03

Reserves

13.45

3.46

1.67

Net Worth

20.14

9.99

8.2

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

HRS Aluglaze Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

344.5

99.867,349.66100.870.59272.46137.14

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

89.95

22.63,630.9830.410.9363.5550.89

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

675

74.182,675.8216.060771.22308.68

B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd

BLKASHYAP

48.73

52.971,098.5710.930302.5132.37

Vascon Engineers Ltd

VASCONEQ

31.49

9.32720.079.350249.2749.35

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT HRS Aluglaze Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rupesh Pravinbhai Shah

Executive Director

Pinky Rupesh Shah

Executive Director

Hrishikesh Rupesh Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

SHAH JAYESH SHAIL

Independent Non Exe. Director

Heta Hiren Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Niki Nitin Thakkar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Siddhi Mangai

Registered Office

601 W-1 6th Flr Ne.York Timber,

Street Ambali Road Jodhpur,

Gujarat - 380058

Tel: +91 79 2630 6595

Website: http://www.hrsaluglaze.com

Email: info@hrsaluglaze.com

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301

Website: www.purvashare.com

Email: support@purvashare.com

Summary

HRS Aluglaze Limited was incorporated as a private Company as HRS Aluglaze Private Limited pursuant a certificate of incorporation dated March 30, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, D...
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Reports by HRS Aluglaze Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the HRS Aluglaze Ltd share price today?

The HRS Aluglaze Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹260.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of HRS Aluglaze Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HRS Aluglaze Ltd is ₹503.17 Cr. as of 17 Mar ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of HRS Aluglaze Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of HRS Aluglaze Ltd is 0 and 7.08 as of 17 Mar ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of HRS Aluglaze Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HRS Aluglaze Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HRS Aluglaze Ltd is ₹126 and ₹262.9 as of 17 Mar ‘26

What is the CAGR of HRS Aluglaze Ltd?

HRS Aluglaze Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 97.24% and 1 Month at 11.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of HRS Aluglaze Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of HRS Aluglaze Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.49 %
Institutions - 12.90 %
Public - 14.61 %

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