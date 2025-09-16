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Interise Trust Balance Sheet

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109.75
(-2.75%)
Sep 16, 2025|12:00:00 AM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

10,885.75

10,885.75

6,623.55

6,623.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3,840.71

-3,584.91

-2,413.67

-1,186.74

Net Worth

7,045.04

7,300.84

4,209.88

5,436.81

Minority Interest

Debt

7,773.98

8,031.74

3,975.78

3,960.4

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.01

Total Liabilities

14,819.02

15,332.58

8,185.66

9,397.22

Fixed Assets

0.39

0.45

0.26

1.79

Intangible Assets

Investments

5,570.46

5,676.37

1,274.13

1,720.03

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

9,164.88

9,523.73

6,616.13

7,452.5

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

9,191.95

9,558.27

6,669.44

7,502.41

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-27.07

-34.54

-53.31

-49.91

Cash

83.29

132.03

295.13

222.9

Total Assets

14,819.02

15,332.58

8,185.65

9,397.22

IndInfravit : related Articles

No Record Found

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