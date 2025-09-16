Interise Trust Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10,885.75
10,885.75
6,623.55
6,623.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3,840.71
-3,584.91
-2,413.67
-1,186.74
Net Worth
7,045.04
7,300.84
4,209.88
5,436.81
Minority Interest
Debt
7,773.98
8,031.74
3,975.78
3,960.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.01
Total Liabilities
14,819.02
15,332.58
8,185.66
9,397.22
Fixed Assets
0.39
0.45
0.26
1.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
5,570.46
5,676.37
1,274.13
1,720.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
9,164.88
9,523.73
6,616.13
7,452.5
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
9,191.95
9,558.27
6,669.44
7,502.41
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-27.07
-34.54
-53.31
-49.91
Cash
83.29
132.03
295.13
222.9
Total Assets
14,819.02
15,332.58
8,185.65
9,397.22
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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