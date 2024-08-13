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Interise Trust Share Price Live

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109.75
(-2.75%)
Sep 16, 2025|12:00:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open109.75
  • Day's High109.75
  • 52 Wk High109.75
  • Prev. Close112.85
  • Day's Low109.75
  • 52 Wk Low 109.75
  • Turnover (lac)82.31
  • P/E13.37
  • Face Value100
  • Book Value72.99
  • EPS8.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11,440.46
  • Div. Yield1.19
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Interise Trust KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Investment Trusts

Open

₹109.75

Prev. Close

₹112.85

Turnover(Lac.)

₹82.31

Day's High

₹109.75

Day's Low

₹109.75

52 Week's High

₹109.75

52 Week's Low

₹109.75

Book Value

₹72.99

Face Value

₹100

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11,440.46

P/E

13.37

EPS

8.21

Divi. Yield

1.19

Interise Trust Corporate Action

30 Jun 2026

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jun, 2026

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18 Aug 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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12 Aug 2026

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.3

Record Date: 15 Aug, 2026

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Interise Trust NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Interise Trust SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

18 Sep, 2026|12:12 PM
Jun-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.83%

Foreign: 60.83%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 37.98%

Institutions: 37.98%

Non-Institutions: 1.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Interise Trust FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

10,885.75

10,885.75

6,623.55

6,623.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3,840.71

-3,584.91

-2,413.67

-1,186.74

Net Worth

7,045.04

7,300.84

4,209.88

5,436.81

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

3,566.87

3,476.17

3,232.89

1,969.63

1,666.28

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,566.87

3,476.17

3,232.89

1,969.63

1,666.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

84.87

162.54

231.02

132.37

109.04

Interise Trust Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

National Highways Infra Trust

NHIT

171

8.8233,120.151,051.068.891,511.98154.7

Cube Highways Trust

CUBEINVIT

156.49

15.4221,034.69289.982.28668.9197.3

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust

INDIGRID

173.12

12.9919,732464.382.08845.4140.21

Vertis Infrastructure Trust

VERTIS

115

11.417,364.82471.868.89735.5296.06

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust

PGINVIT

101.6

11.919,247.41200.4611.81221.2698.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Interise Trust

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Neera Saggi

Non Independent Non Executive Director / Nominee

Ullal Sudhakar Mallya

Independent Director

Monisha Macedo

Independent Director

SAMYUKTHA SURENDRAN

Independent Director

SANJAY GANESH UBALE

Independent Director

S Ravindran

Non Independent Non Executive Director / Nominee

Harmish Rokadia

VP / Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

AMIT DHIRENDRA SHAH

Registered Office

5th Flr SKCL-Tech Square Lazer,

SIDCO Indl Estate Guindy,

Tamil Nadu - 600032

Tel: -

Website: http://www.indinfravit.com

Email: rekhanb@indinfravit.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Interise Trust, formerly known as IndInfravit Trust was set up by L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited (L&T IDPL) (the Sponsor) on March 7, 2018, as an irrevocable trust under the Indian Tr...
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Reports by Interise Trust

Company FAQs

The Interise Trust shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹109.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Interise Trust is ₹11440.46 Cr. as of 16 Sep ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Interise Trust is 13.37 and 1.71 as of 16 Sep ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Interise Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Interise Trust is ₹109.75 and ₹109.75 as of 16 Sep ‘25
Interise Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.68%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -1.87%, 6 Month at -2.75%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Interise Trust is as follows:
Promoters - 60.83 %
Institutions - 37.98 %
Public - 1.18 %

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