Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorInfrastructure Investment Trusts
Open₹109.75
Prev. Close₹112.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹82.31
Day's High₹109.75
Day's Low₹109.75
52 Week's High₹109.75
52 Week's Low₹109.75
Book Value₹72.99
Face Value₹100
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11,440.46
P/E13.37
EPS8.21
Divi. Yield1.19
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10,885.75
10,885.75
6,623.55
6,623.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3,840.71
-3,584.91
-2,413.67
-1,186.74
Net Worth
7,045.04
7,300.84
4,209.88
5,436.81
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
3,566.87
3,476.17
3,232.89
1,969.63
1,666.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,566.87
3,476.17
3,232.89
1,969.63
1,666.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
84.87
162.54
231.02
132.37
109.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
National Highways Infra Trust
NHIT
171
|8.82
|33,120.15
|1,051.06
|8.89
|1,511.98
|154.7
Cube Highways Trust
CUBEINVIT
156.49
|15.42
|21,034.69
|289.98
|2.28
|668.91
|97.3
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust
INDIGRID
173.12
|12.99
|19,732
|464.38
|2.08
|845.4
|140.21
Vertis Infrastructure Trust
VERTIS
115
|11.4
|17,364.82
|471.86
|8.89
|735.52
|96.06
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
PGINVIT
101.6
|11.91
|9,247.41
|200.46
|11.81
|221.26
|98.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Neera Saggi
Non Independent Non Executive Director / Nominee
Ullal Sudhakar Mallya
Independent Director
Monisha Macedo
Independent Director
SAMYUKTHA SURENDRAN
Independent Director
SANJAY GANESH UBALE
Independent Director
S Ravindran
Non Independent Non Executive Director / Nominee
Harmish Rokadia
VP / Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
AMIT DHIRENDRA SHAH
5th Flr SKCL-Tech Square Lazer,
SIDCO Indl Estate Guindy,
Tamil Nadu - 600032
Tel: -
Website: http://www.indinfravit.com
Email: rekhanb@indinfravit.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Interise Trust, formerly known as IndInfravit Trust was set up by L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited (L&T IDPL) (the Sponsor) on March 7, 2018, as an irrevocable trust under the Indian Tr...
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Reports by Interise Trust
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