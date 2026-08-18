Board Meeting 21 Aug 2026 18 Aug 2026

Board of Directors of Interise Investment Managers Private Limited, acting in its capacity as Investment Manager (IM) to Interise Trust (rust) is scheduled on Friday, August 21, 2026, to consider and approve, inter alia, borrowing by way of term loan or issuance of securities instruments Interise Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Interise Trust has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of the meeting of the Investment and Finance Committee held on August 21, 2026. As Per Nse Announcement Dated On 18.08.2026

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2026 6 Aug 2026

INTERISE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue

Board Meeting 22 May 2026 18 May 2026

INTERISE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue

Board Meeting 28 Apr 2026 22 Apr 2026

INTERISE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue INTERISE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:28.04.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 5 Feb 2026

Financial Results/Other business matters INTERISE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.02.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2025 6 Nov 2025