|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|21 Aug 2026
|18 Aug 2026
|Board of Directors of Interise Investment Managers Private Limited, acting in its capacity as Investment Manager (IM) to Interise Trust (rust) is scheduled on Friday, August 21, 2026, to consider and approve, inter alia, borrowing by way of term loan or issuance of securities instruments Interise Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Interise Trust has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of the meeting of the Investment and Finance Committee held on August 21, 2026. As Per Nse Announcement Dated On 18.08.2026
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2026
|6 Aug 2026
|INTERISE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2026
|18 May 2026
|INTERISE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
|Board Meeting
|28 Apr 2026
|22 Apr 2026
|INTERISE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue INTERISE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:28.04.2026)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2026
|5 Feb 2026
|Financial Results/Other business matters INTERISE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2025
|6 Nov 2025
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 and other business matters INTERISE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the 3 FY 2025-26 is 15/11/2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12.11.2025)
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