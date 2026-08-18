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Interise Trust Board Meeting

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109.75
(-2.75%)
Sep 16, 2025|12:00:00 AM

IndInfravit CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/09/2025calendar-icon
18/09/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting21 Aug 202618 Aug 2026
Board of Directors of Interise Investment Managers Private Limited, acting in its capacity as Investment Manager (IM) to Interise Trust (rust) is scheduled on Friday, August 21, 2026, to consider and approve, inter alia, borrowing by way of term loan or issuance of securities instruments Interise Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Interise Trust has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of the meeting of the Investment and Finance Committee held on August 21, 2026. As Per Nse Announcement Dated On 18.08.2026
Board Meeting12 Aug 20266 Aug 2026
INTERISE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
Board Meeting22 May 202618 May 2026
INTERISE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
Board Meeting28 Apr 202622 Apr 2026
INTERISE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue INTERISE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:28.04.2026)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20265 Feb 2026
Financial Results/Other business matters INTERISE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.02.2026)
Board Meeting12 Nov 20256 Nov 2025
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 and other business matters INTERISE TRUST has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the 3 FY 2025-26 is 15/11/2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12.11.2025)

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