Dividend 12 Aug 2026 14 Aug 2026 15 Aug 2026 2.3 2.3 Final

Declaration of a distribution to the Unitholders of Rs. 2.30 per unit comprising of Rs. 1.70 per unit towards Interest, Rs. 0.20 per unit towards return of capital and Rs. 0.40 per unit towards Dividend, subject to withholding taxes, as applicable.

Dividend 28 Apr 2026 30 Apr 2026 1 May 2026 1.25 1.25 Final

Declaration of a distribution to the Unitholders of Rs. 1.25 per unit comprising of Rs. 0.68 per unit towards Interest and Rs. 0.57 per unit towards Dividend, subject to withholding taxes, as applicable.

Dividend 12 Feb 2026 17 Feb 2026 17 Feb 2026 3.81 3.81 Final

Declaration of a distribution to the Unitholders of Rs. 3.81 per unit comprising of Rs. 2.82 per unit towards Interest, Rs. 0.98 per unit towards Dividend and Rs. 0.01 per unit towards other income, subject to withholding taxes, as applicable.

Dividend 12 Nov 2025 14 Nov 2025 15 Nov 2025 1.34 1.34 Final