|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|12 Aug 2026
|14 Aug 2026
|15 Aug 2026
|2.3
|2.3
|Final
|Declaration of a distribution to the Unitholders of Rs. 2.30 per unit comprising of Rs. 1.70 per unit towards Interest, Rs. 0.20 per unit towards return of capital and Rs. 0.40 per unit towards Dividend, subject to withholding taxes, as applicable.
|Dividend
|28 Apr 2026
|30 Apr 2026
|1 May 2026
|1.25
|1.25
|Final
|Declaration of a distribution to the Unitholders of Rs. 1.25 per unit comprising of Rs. 0.68 per unit towards Interest and Rs. 0.57 per unit towards Dividend, subject to withholding taxes, as applicable.
|Dividend
|12 Feb 2026
|17 Feb 2026
|17 Feb 2026
|3.81
|3.81
|Final
|Declaration of a distribution to the Unitholders of Rs. 3.81 per unit comprising of Rs. 2.82 per unit towards Interest, Rs. 0.98 per unit towards Dividend and Rs. 0.01 per unit towards other income, subject to withholding taxes, as applicable.
|Dividend
|12 Nov 2025
|14 Nov 2025
|15 Nov 2025
|1.34
|1.34
|Final
|Declaration of a distribution to the Unitholders of Rs. 1.34 per unit comprising of Rs. 0.71 per unit towards Interest, Rs. 0.62 per unit towards Dividend and Rs. 0.01 per unit towards other income, subject to withholding taxes, as applicable.
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