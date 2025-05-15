|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|15 May 2025
|9 May 2025
|Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2025 along with Audit Report. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. May 15, 2025 at 1.00 p.m. and concluded at 2.30 p.m. for considering and approving financial results Change in Secretarial Auditor and Re-appointment of Internal Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.05.2025)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2025
|22 Jan 2025
|ISHWARSHAKTI HOLDINGS & TRADERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2024 along with Limited Review Report Revised outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 30.01.2025 Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 30.01.2025 at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 3.30 p.m. for considering and approving financial results Results for the quarter and Nine Month ended December 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|24 Dec 2024
|19 Dec 2024
|ISHWARSHAKTI HOLDINGS & TRADERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Allotment of Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares on Private Placement basis. We would like to Inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. 24th December, 2024 at 11.00 am have approved the Allotment of 12,00,000/- (Twelve Lakh only) Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares at a face value of Rs. 10/- each against the subscription money of Rs. 1,20,00,000/- (Indian Rupees One Crore Twenty Lakh only) received by the Company on Private Placement Basis. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|ISHWARSHAKTI HOLDINGS & TRADERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024. 2) Increase in Authorized Share Capital and Alteration of Memorandum of Association of the Company. 3) Issuance of Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares on Private Placement Basis. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 12th November, 2024 has duly approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/half year ended 30th September, 2024 and other agenda items as enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024) We are enclosing the Revised unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter/Half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Aug 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|ISHWARSHAKTI HOLDINGS & TRADERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Apportionment of Cost of acquisition of equity Shares of Ishwarshakti holdings & Traders Limited Pursuant to the scheme of Arrangement. 2. Issue of shares of Seksaria Finance Limited to Shareholder of Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders Limited pursuant to the scheme of Arrangement (Scheme) 3. Any other Business with the permission of the Chair. Further the register of Members and Share Transfer books of the company will close on August 30 2024 for the purpose of Board meeting the trading window will close from August 23 2024 and the said window shall open 48 hours after the aforesaid issue of shares are made to public. Kindly take the same on record 1. Annual General Meeting and Book closure dates, 2. The Board noted / approved the following pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement and NCLT Order dated 10th April 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|ISHWARSHAKTI HOLDINGS & TRADERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday August 6 2024 at 3.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company situated at Seksaria Chambers 5th Floor 139 Nagindas Master Road Fort Mumbai - 400001 Maharashtra India inter-alia to consider and approve: 1. Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report for that quarter. 2. Appointment of M/s. Milan Mehta & Associates as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the year 2024-25. 3. Appointment of M/s. M.R.V. & Associates Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the Company for the year 2024-25. 4. Any other Business with the permission of the Chair. Kindly take the same on record. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., on Tuesday, August 06, 2024 inter alia considered and approved: 1. Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report for that quarter. 2. Appointment of M/s. Milan Mehta & Associates as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the year 2024-25. 3. Appointment of M/s. M.R.V. & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the Company for the year 2024-25. 4. Any other Business with the permission of the Chair (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
