To The Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present the 40th Annual Report and the Audited Accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

SUMMARY OF THE FINANCIAL RESULTS:

(Rs. in Thousand)

Particulars 2022-23 2021-22 Revenue from operations (Net) 12,202.17 28,136.37 Other Income 51.77 88.06 Total Income 12,253.94 28,224.43 Total Expenses (Net) 13,372.10 27,464.81 Profit /(Loss) before Tax (1,118.16) 759.62 Tax Expenses Current Tax - 118.50 Earlier year tax 1.31 23.19 Mat Credit - (174.96) Deferred Tax 0.27 0.27 Total Tax Expense 1.58 (33.00) Profit/ (Loss) from the Continuing operations for the year. (1,119.74) 792.62 Other Compressive Income (17,034.38) 40,062.66 Total Compressive Income / (Losses) (18,154.12) 40,855.28 Basic & Diluted Earnings Per Share (0.78) 0.55

COMPANYS PERFORMANCE:

The total income of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2023 stood at Rs. 12,202.17 Thousand (previous year Rs. 28,136.37 Thousand). The Company has loss of Rs. 1,119.74 Thousand in the Current year as Compared to profit of Rs. 792.62 Thousand in the previous year.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY OCCURRED BETWEEN THE ENDS OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THIS FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the ends of the financial year to which this financial statement relate on the date of this report.

The Board of directors have carried out an evaluation of its own performance and of its committees as well as its individual directors on the basis of criteria such as composition of the Board & committees, experience & competencies, performance of specific duties & obligations, contribution at the meetings and otherwise, independent judgment, governance issues and functioning etc.,

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED / UNPAID AMOUNTS TO THE INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

Pursuant to Sections 124 and 125 of the Act read with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 (“IEPF Rules”), dividend, if not claimed for a period of 7 years from the date of transfer to Unpaid Dividend Account of the Company, are liable to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (“IEPF”).

There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES FUND:

Under section 45-IC(1) of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are required to transfer a sum not less than 20% of its net profit every year to reserve fund before declaration of any dividend. Accordingly, the Company has not transferred any fund as no Dividend has been declared for the financial year end 31st March 2023.

DIVIDEND:

In order to retain the profit of the Company of the Financial Year 2022-23, the Board of Directors do not recommend any dividend for the year ended 31st March, 2023 on equity shares.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

As on March 31, 2023, the Board comprised of below mentioned 7 (Seven) Directors:

Sr. No. Name of the Directors Designation 01. Mr. Kailashchandra Seksaria (DIN: 00115565) Director 02. Mrs. Geeta K. Seksaria (DIN: 06960055) Managing Director 03. Mr. Vinay K. Seksaria (DIN: 00116582) Director 04. Mr. Vivek Seksaria (DIN: 00116698) Director 05. Mr. Yashasvi Seksaria (DIN: 06967653) Director 06. Mr. Deepak Kumar Bubna (DIN: 05144658) Independent Director 07. Mr. Vijaykumar Jatia (DIN: 00096977) Independent Director

During the year under review, Mr. Yashasvi Seksaria (DIN: 06967653) has been appointed by the Board of Directors as Executive and Non-Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. August 18, 2022 and welcomed him on the Board.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD:

During the year, 7 (Seven) Board meetings were held and convened viz., (1) 30.04.2022; (2) 20.05.2022; (3) 10.08.2022; (4) 17.08.2022; (5) 01.09.2022; (6) 05.11.2022; and (7) 31.01.2023.

The intervening gap between the meetings was within the period prescribed under the Act.

Number of Board Meetings attended by Directors is as under:

Name of Director Category No. of meeting held No. of Meetings Attended Mrs. Geeta K. Seksaria Managing Director and Non Independent 07 07 Mr. Kailashchandra Seksaria Executive and Non Independent 07 07 Mr. Vinay K. Seksaria Executive and Non Independent 07 07 Mr. Vivek Seksaria Executive and Non Independent 07 07 Mr. Yashasvi Seksaria Executive and Non Independent 03 03 Mr. Deepak Kumar Bubna Independent Director 07 07 Mr. Vijaykumar Jatia Independent Director 07 07

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Act, the Directors hereby confirm that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures;

b) they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for that period;

c) they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the asset of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) they have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively;

f) they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

HOLDING, SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The company has no subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. During the Financial Year, no company ceased as Subsidiary, joint venture or associate of the company.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:

There is no change in the nature of business of the Company.

AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The role of the Audit Committee is in accordance with the provisions of regulation 18 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter called as SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015) and the terms of reference specified under Section 177 of the Act.

The terms of reference for the Audit Committee include:

Examination of Financial Statement and Statutory Auditors report thereon and discussion of any related issues with the Internal & Statutory Auditors and the management of the Company. Review of Financial Statement before their submission to the Board, including Directors Responsibility Statement, changes in accounting policies and practices, statutory compliances and qualification in draft audit report. Approval or any subsequent modification of transactions of the Company with related parties. Scrutiny of inter-corporate loans and investments. Valuation of undertakings or assets of the Company, wherever it is necessary. Valuation of internal financial controls. Valuation of risk management system. Monitoring end use of funds raised through public offers and related matters. Establishing a vigil mechanism for Directors and employees to report genuine concerns and to make provision for direct access to the Chairperson of the Committee in appropriate or exceptional cases and review its findings. Review of Companys financial reporting processes and the disclosure of financial information to ensure that the Financial Statement is correct, sufficient and credible. Look into reasons for substantial defaults in payments to stakeholders. Approval of appointment of CFO or any other person heading Finance function after assessing the qualifications, experience, background etc. of the candidate.

Recommendation for appointment, remuneration and terms of appointment of the Statutory Auditors of the Company. Review and monitor the Auditors independence and performance, effectiveness of audit process and adequacy of internal control systems. Call for comments of the Statutory Auditors about internal control system, the scope of audit, including the observations of the Statutory Auditors. Reviewing the adequacy of the Internal Audit function including the structure of the Internal Audit department, Staffing and Seniority of the official heading the department, reporting structure coverage and frequency of Internal Audit. Discussion with statutory auditors before the audit commences, about nature and scope of audit as well as post audit discussion to ascertain any area of concern. Reviewing findings of any internal investigation into matters where there is suspected fraud or irregularity or failure of internal control systems of a material nature and reporting the matter to the Board. The Chairman of the Committee to attend the General Meeting to respond to the queries of shareholders.

During the period under review, Audit Committee met Four (4) times on (1) 20.05.2022; (2) 10.08.2022; (3) 05.11.2022; and (4) 31.01.2023.

The composition of Audit Committee is as under:

Sr. No. Name of the Member Designation in the committee No. of Meetings held No. of Meetings attended 1. Mr. Vijaykumar Jatia Chairman - Independent 4 4 2. Mr. Kailashchandra Seksaria Member - Non-Independent 4 4 3. Mr. Deepak Kumar Bubna Member - Independent 4 4

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

Pursuant to Clause 19 of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 and Section 178 of the Act, the Board has reconstituted and renamed the Remuneration Committee as Nomination and Remuneration Committee and adopted new terms of reference.

The terms of reference for the Nomination and Remuneration Committee Include:

To formulate a Nomination and Remuneration Policy on:

- determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director.

- guiding remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel (“KMP”) and other employees and Board diversity. Recommend Nomination and Remuneration Policy to the Board. Identify candidates who are qualified to become Directors. Identify persons who are qualified to become Senior Management (Senior Management of the Company means employees of the Company who are Divisional Heads and Corporate Functional Heads). Recommend to the Board the appointment and removal of Directors and Senior Management. Lay down the process for evaluation of the performance of every Director on the Board. The Chairman of the Committee to attend the General Meeting to respond to the queries of shareholders

During the period under review, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee One (1) time on (1) 17.08.2022.

The composition of Nomination and Remuneration Committee is as under:

Sr. Name of the No. Member Designation in the committee No. of Meetings held No. of Meetings attended 1. Mr. Vijaykumar Jatia Chairman - Independent 1 1 2. Mr. Kailashchandra Seksaria Member - Non-Independent 1 1 3. Mr. Deepak Kumar Bubna Member - Independent 1 1

VIGIL MECHANISM:

The Company has established a vigil mechanism through the Audit Committee to oversee the genuine concerns expressed by the employees and other Directors. The Company has also provided adequate safeguards against victimization of employees and Directors who may express their concerns pursuant to this policy. The Company has also provided a direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee on reporting issues concerning the interests of the employees and the Company.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

In terms of regulation 15(2) of Chapter- IV of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, Regulations 17 to 27 do not apply to our Company, being the last date of Financial Year 2022-23, the Paid up Share Capital of the Company, was below Rs. 10 Crores and that Net Worth of the Company was below Rs. 25 Crores.

Report on Corporate Governance and other related applicable details are therefore not furnished in view of its non-applicability, as aforesaid.

REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS:

During the year, there were no instances of frauds reported by the Statutory Auditors under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year, were on arms length basis and during the ordinary course of Companys business, with prior approval of the Audit Committee and the Board, as required. The Company has not entered into any contract, arrangement or transaction with any related party which could be considered as material and exceeding the prescribed ceiling, as defined under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, requiring the prior approval of the Members.

Related party transactions under Accounting Standard AS 18 are disclosed in the notes to the financial statements. Prescribed Form No. AOC-2 pursuant to clause (h) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Act and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY AND INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

Business Risk Evaluation and its management is an ongoing process within the organization. The Company has a healthy risk management framework to identify, monitor and minimize risks as also identify business opportunities.

The Company has in place adequate internal control with reference to financial transactions.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL:

As per Companies Act, 2013 Mr. Vivek Seksaria (DIN: 00116698) will retire by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company and being eligible, for re-appointment. The Board has recommended his re-appointment.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company has received Declarations of Independence as stipulated under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 from Independent Directors confirming that he is not disqualified from appointing / continuing as Independent Director as laid down in section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of SEBI LODR Regulations. The Independent Directors have complied with the Code for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV to the Companies Act, 2013.

The Independent Directors of the Company have registered themselves with the data bank maintained by Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA). In terms of Section 150 of the Act read with Rule 6(4) of the Companies (Appointment & Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014. The Company has received necessary declarations from all Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 as well as under Regulation 25 and 16(1)(b) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations.

There has been no change in the circumstances which may affect their status as independent director during the year.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

During the year under review, your Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposit from public within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act 2013.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

The particulars of Loans, guarantees or investment made under the provisions of section 186 of the Act, 2013 are given in the notes forming part of the financial statements provided in the Annual Report.

AUDITORS:

M/s. B L Dasharda & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 112615W), have been appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for 5 years to hold office from the conclusion of the 37th till the conclusion of the 41th AGM for the year ended 31.03.2025.

In view of recent amendment in the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) which were notified with effect from May 07, 2018 by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the requirement of ratification of Auditors at every year has been removed and accordingly, there is no requirement of ratification of appointment of Auditors.

The notes on financial statement referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS:

In terms of Section 204 of the Act read with the Companies (Appointment and remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014, the Board appointed M/s. Milan Mehta & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (CP: 4826), Mumbai for conducting the Secretarial Audit for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. The Report of the Secretarial Auditors is provided as Annexure “B” to this report.

INTERNAL AUDITORS:

During the period under review the Board has appointed M/s. M.R.V. & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the Company for the year 2022-23.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY AND TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, ETC.:

Considering the activities in which Company is engaged, the relevant data pursuant to Section 134(3)(m) of the Act, 2013, read with the relevant rules, are not required to be given.

PARTICULARS AS PER SECTION 197 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

Statement containing particulars of employees as required under Section 197 of the Act, read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is not given, as none of the employees of the Company is covered under the provisions of the said section.

LISTING:

The Equity Shares of the Company are listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd., Mumbai, It may be noted that there are no payment outstanding to the said Exchange by way of listing fees etc.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO:

There is no a foreign exchange earnings or outgo during the year.

REGISTRAR AND SHARE TRANSFER AGENT:

The Company has appointed M/s. Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd., 1st Floor, Bharat Tin Works Building, Opp. Vasant Oasis Apartments (next to Keys Hotel), Marol Maroshi Road, Andheri East, Mumbai - 400059 as its Registrar & Share Transfer Agent for handling transfer of shares and other work related to share registry.

EXTRACTS OF ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, extract of the Annual return in the prescribed form is annexed as annual return is available under the Investor Communications section of the Companys website.

COST RECORDS AS SPECIFIED BY THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT:

Maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, is not required by the Company and also accounts and records are not need to be maintained.

SIGNIFICANT MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY REGULATORS:

No significant and material order passed by Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations. The company is doing reasonable growth and development.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

Your company plans to substantially increase its business during the next financial year which will help to improve your company profitability during the year.

BOARD EVALUATION:

Although not applicable, the Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, Board, Committees and Individual Directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the Corporate Governance requirements as prescribed by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 (“SEBI Listing Regulations”).

The performance of the Board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the Directors on the basis of the criteria such as the Board composition and structure, effectiveness of Board processes, information and functioning, etc.

The performance of the Committees was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from the Committee members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of Committees, attendance, prior study of materials given, participation at the meetings, level and effectiveness of Committee meetings, etc.

The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (“NRC”) reviewed the performance of the Individual Directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual Director to the Board and Committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc. In addition, the Chairman was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role.

In a separate meeting of independent Directors, performance of non-independent directors, performance of the Board as a whole and performance of the Chairman was evaluated, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-executive Directors. The same was discussed in the board meeting that followed the meeting of the Independent Directors, at which the performance of the Board, its Committees and individual Directors was also discussed. Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire board, excluding the Independent Director being evaluated.

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAM FOR THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

In compliance with the requirements of SEBI Regulations, 2015, the Company has put in place a familiarization program for the Independent Directors to familiarize them with their roles, rights and responsibilities as Directors, the working of the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model etc.

OBLIGATION OF COMPANY UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013: In order to prevent sexual harassment of women at work place a new act The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 has been notified on 9th December, 2013. Under the said Act every company is required to set up an Internal Complaints Committee to look into complaints relating to sexual harassment at work place of any women employee.

Regarding the Sexual Harassment of Women at the work place (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013, the Company is committed to provide a safe and conducive work environment to its employees. During the year under review, no case of sexual harassment was reported. The Company is having below 10 (Ten) employees including temporary employees, hence there is no need to constitute Internal Compliance Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, but the company is dedicated to provide healthy workplace environment and has the system internally to oversee these kind of matters if any arises.

EQUITY SHARE CAPITAL:

There are no changes in Authorised and Paid up Share capital of the company during the year.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors place on record their appreciation for the support and co-operation received during the year from the Companys Bankers, Statutory Authorities, and all organizations connected with its business.