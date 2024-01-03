Jaisukh Dealers Ltd Management Discussions

1. Industry Structure & Development

The last quarter of our financial year 2019-2020. has been marked in our Country with the outbreak of a highly infectious respiratory disease, caused by a new "corona virus" -hereinafter, ‘‘COVID-19. The disease was discovered in China in December. 2019 and has since, spread around the world. In view of the fart that, the disease spreads through contact transmission, a lockdown was Imperative, which restricted travel movements to break the chain of transmission Rs.

With the active support of citizens of India, our Country has been able to mitigate the spread of the virus so far. India has faced the COVID-19 situation with fortitude and a spirit of self-relianoe. The exemplary role played by India In the global fight against COVID- 19 has been recognized and appreciated widely. Additionally, India has demonstrated how it rises up to challenges and uncovers opportunities therein. Unlock Guidelines have been issued from time to time to enable resumption of economic activities while maintaining abundant caution thus allowing graded easing of restrictions.

Investment is growing steadily, driven by the gradual increase in capacity utilization, large infrastructure programmes and recent structural reforms which are supporting investors confidence, in particular the new Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and public bank re-capitalisation Private consumption remains strong.

2. Business Overview & Development

We have evolved our operations by venturing into trading business of various goods We predominantly cater to Kolkata and nearby markets We adopt market intelligence and industry experience to suit the dynamic needs of global market.

3- Opportunities, Threats, Risks and Concerns:

Plastic film and sheets have attained significant popularity In applications across vanous industries, Active lifestyle, demographic changes and rising sustainability trend has been spumng innovation & development ot plastics, thus, providing marketing opportunities in key sectors including consumer goods and food & beverages. With the introduction of GST E - Way bill, most of the unorganized players have started to shift to the organized sector. This has been more evident with the collection and higher returns.

At Company level going forward it is our conviction that the transparent policies and level playing field provided by the GST regime, along with the stringent statute will further help the growth of organized sector.

The presence of unorganized players poses the risk of unethical practices, which leads to plagiarism of products, which may look similar, but Is of poor quality. Since, there are many unauthorized players In the market, the availability of plagiarized products is quite prevalent misleading customers. The quality and durability of such products is questionable and is bound to differ in terms of inferior material and low-quality finish.

We operate in an industry which faces intense competition from established as well as unorganized players The company is exposed to several potential risks both from internal and external sources. Risks such as industry segment risks, technological changes, political risks, product distribution and supply can be anticipated and curbed.

However, the key risk areas are periodically and systematically reviewed by Senior Management. The Company is committed to establishing a framework that ensures risk management is an integral part of its activities To ensure the continued growth and success of the Company, risks are identified and managed through a Risk Management Committee.

The Company has adopted a Risk Management Policy in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations).

Company is trying to grab all the opportunities on its way which would enhance the companys performance. As the plastic business surges its volumes, the fiscal year has recorded a positive turnover in spite of stringent and fierce competition. This aligns perfectly with the companys favorable growth during the year. The countrys rise in consumption of Plastics comes principally from an increase in domestic consumption With continuous advancements in polymer technology, processing machines and cost-effective manufacturing, the companys prospects look positive.

4. Future Outlook:

The focus for the forthcoming financial year for the Company will be to overcome the challenges and competition. We have taken various initiatives to reduce the operational cost, development of new innovative value added products, and exploring new markets based on certain parameters, to achieve better margins in the future.

5. Review of Operational and Financial Performance

The Company earned total revenue of 1 28.92 Lacs during the Financial Year under review as against total revenue of 7 166.51 Lacs in the last year. The net loss after tax on standalone basis recorded by the Company is X 13 10 Lacs for the Financial Year under review as against net loss after tax of X 9.27 Lacs in the last year.

6. Internal Control Systems & their adequacy

The Company has a proper and adequate internal control system to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and those transactions are authorised, recorded and reported correctly

The Internal Control System provides for well documented policies / guidelines, authorizations and approval procedures Considering the nature of its business and size of operations. Company through its Internal Auditors carries out periodic audit based on the plan approved by the Audit Committee The summary of the Internal Audit observations and status of implementation are submitted to the Audit Committee. The status of implementation of the recommendations is reviewed by the Audit Committee on a regular basis and desired actions are initiated to strengthen the control and effectiveness of the system. Concerns, if any, are reported to the Board.

The system of internal control also ensures compliance with policies and procedures and helps in mitigating material business risks. The internal control is supplemented by internal audits, review by management, documented policies, guidelines and procedures.

7. Human Resources:

The Company continuously works to nurture this environment to keep its employees highly motivated, result oriented and adaptable to changing business environment. Employees form the greatest source for any companys success and growth. They are evaluated based on their strengths, potential to achieve and determination to grow ahead.

Your Companys value proposition is based on providing value to our customer, through innovation and by consistently improving efficiency at all levels. Human Resources (HR) play a key role in helping the Company deal with the fast-changing competitive environment,

The focus of all aspects of Human Resource Development is on developing a superior workforce so that the organization and Individual employee can accomplish their work goals of service to customers, The Entire HR system including recruitment, performance management system, reward and recognition has been aligned with the business objectives. The total employees strength of the Company was 8 as on March 31, 2022,

8. Cautionary Statement:

