Jfl Life Sciences Limited has informed the Exchange about the Board Recommendation of final dividend of 2.5 % i.e., Rs. 0.25 per equity share for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held for the Financial Year 2023-24. The date of Annual General Meeting and Record date/book closure (as the case may be), would be intimated in due course. Jfl Life Sciences Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Dividend is 16-Sep-2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/08/2024)