SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹30.75
Prev. Close₹32.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.84
Day's High₹30.75
Day's Low₹30.75
52 Week's High₹37.15
52 Week's Low₹12.02
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)101.46
P/E30.75
EPS1
Divi. Yield0.81
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11
11
8.02
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.58
21.27
3.27
6.38
Net Worth
35.58
32.27
11.29
6.88
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Smiral Ashwinkumar Patel
Non Executive Director
Manishkumar Jasvantlal Patel
Whole-time Director
Tejal Smiral Patel
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sonu Lalitkumar Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Bhavna Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pratima Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by JFL Life Sciences Ltd
Summary
JFL Life Sciences Limited was incorporated as JFL Life Sciences Private Limited on April 25, 2010 as a Private Limited Company. Pursuant to a Special Resolution held on February 10, 2022, Company converted from a Private Limited to Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to JFL Life Sciences Limited, on March 3, 2022. The Company manufactures and market pharmaceutical products. Its product portfolio consists of Dry powder injections, Tablets & Capsules (B-Lactam) solid oral dosage form, Tablet and Capsules (general) and Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS). Head quartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. With market presence in PAN India, products of JFL is supplied to 10 developed and developing countries throughout the World. To maintain itscompetitiveness and to further the cause of health care JFL has laid a strong R&D foundation and a FDA approved state of the art manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad. In August 2022, the Company launched an IPO of 29,78,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 18.16 Crore. The Company export products to African countries, Middle Eastern countries and CIS countries, mainly through merchant exporters. The Company is registered with the MOH of Kenya, Nigeria, Yemen, Cambodia & Myanmar for manufacturing of a particular product. Few of the products are also registered with Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan (CIS countries) through merchants.For the
The JFL Life Sciences Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹30.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JFL Life Sciences Ltd is ₹101.46 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of JFL Life Sciences Ltd is 30.75 and 2.85 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JFL Life Sciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JFL Life Sciences Ltd is ₹12.02 and ₹37.15 as of 30 Dec ‘24
JFL Life Sciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 11.52%, 1 Year at 123.64%, 6 Month at 119.96%, 3 Month at 46.08% and 1 Month at -8.62%.
