JFL Life Sciences Ltd Share Price

30.75
(-4.95%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

  • Open30.75
  • Day's High30.75
  • 52 Wk High37.15
  • Prev. Close32.35
  • Day's Low30.75
  • 52 Wk Low 12.02
  • Turnover (lac)1.84
  • P/E30.75
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)101.46
  • Div. Yield0.81
No Records Found

JFL Life Sciences Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

30.75

Prev. Close

32.35

Turnover(Lac.)

1.84

Day's High

30.75

Day's Low

30.75

52 Week's High

37.15

52 Week's Low

12.02

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

101.46

P/E

30.75

EPS

1

Divi. Yield

0.81

JFL Life Sciences Ltd Corporate Action

23 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.25

Record Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

JFL Life Sciences Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

JFL Life Sciences Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:27 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.46%

Non-Promoter- 32.53%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

JFL Life Sciences Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11

11

8.02

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.58

21.27

3.27

6.38

Net Worth

35.58

32.27

11.29

6.88

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

JFL Life Sciences Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT JFL Life Sciences Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Smiral Ashwinkumar Patel

Non Executive Director

Manishkumar Jasvantlal Patel

Whole-time Director

Tejal Smiral Patel

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sonu Lalitkumar Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Bhavna Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pratima Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by JFL Life Sciences Ltd

Summary

Summary

JFL Life Sciences Limited was incorporated as JFL Life Sciences Private Limited on April 25, 2010 as a Private Limited Company. Pursuant to a Special Resolution held on February 10, 2022, Company converted from a Private Limited to Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to JFL Life Sciences Limited, on March 3, 2022. The Company manufactures and market pharmaceutical products. Its product portfolio consists of Dry powder injections, Tablets & Capsules (B-Lactam) solid oral dosage form, Tablet and Capsules (general) and Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS). Head quartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. With market presence in PAN India, products of JFL is supplied to 10 developed and developing countries throughout the World. To maintain itscompetitiveness and to further the cause of health care JFL has laid a strong R&D foundation and a FDA approved state of the art manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad. In August 2022, the Company launched an IPO of 29,78,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 18.16 Crore. The Company export products to African countries, Middle Eastern countries and CIS countries, mainly through merchant exporters. The Company is registered with the MOH of Kenya, Nigeria, Yemen, Cambodia & Myanmar for manufacturing of a particular product. Few of the products are also registered with Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan (CIS countries) through merchants.For the
Company FAQs

What is the JFL Life Sciences Ltd share price today?

The JFL Life Sciences Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹30.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of JFL Life Sciences Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JFL Life Sciences Ltd is ₹101.46 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of JFL Life Sciences Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of JFL Life Sciences Ltd is 30.75 and 2.85 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of JFL Life Sciences Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JFL Life Sciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JFL Life Sciences Ltd is ₹12.02 and ₹37.15 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of JFL Life Sciences Ltd?

JFL Life Sciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 11.52%, 1 Year at 123.64%, 6 Month at 119.96%, 3 Month at 46.08% and 1 Month at -8.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of JFL Life Sciences Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of JFL Life Sciences Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.47 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 32.53 %

