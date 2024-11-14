|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Jfl Life Sciences Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Oct 2024
|4 Oct 2024
|Jfl Life Sciences Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 04, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|To consider other business matters as follows: 1. To consider and approve the Director s Report along with the annexures for the year ending 31st March, 2024.2. To consider and approve the Notice of 14th Annual General Meeting for the year ending 31st March, 2024.3. To consider appointment of M/s. Prachi Prajapati & Associates., Practising Company Secretaries as Scrutinizers for e-voting process to be conducted at the ensuing 14th Annual General Meeting of the company.4. To consider the appointment of M/s Prachi Prajapati & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for FY 2024-25.5. To consider the appointment of P H P & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the Company for FY 2024-25.6. Any other business with the permission of the chair and the majority of the directors present at the meeting. Jfl Life Sciences Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|To consider dividend, bonus, Fund Raising and other business matters Jfl Life Sciences Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters. Jfl Life Sciences Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated On: 27/05/2024)
