To consider other business matters as follows: 1. To consider and approve the Director s Report along with the annexures for the year ending 31st March, 2024.2. To consider and approve the Notice of 14th Annual General Meeting for the year ending 31st March, 2024.3. To consider appointment of M/s. Prachi Prajapati & Associates., Practising Company Secretaries as Scrutinizers for e-voting process to be conducted at the ensuing 14th Annual General Meeting of the company.4. To consider the appointment of M/s Prachi Prajapati & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for FY 2024-25.5. To consider the appointment of P H P & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the Company for FY 2024-25.6. Any other business with the permission of the chair and the majority of the directors present at the meeting. Jfl Life Sciences Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/08/2024)