JFL Life Sciences Ltd Summary

JFL Life Sciences Limited was incorporated as JFL Life Sciences Private Limited on April 25, 2010 as a Private Limited Company. Pursuant to a Special Resolution held on February 10, 2022, Company converted from a Private Limited to Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to JFL Life Sciences Limited, on March 3, 2022. The Company manufactures and market pharmaceutical products. Its product portfolio consists of Dry powder injections, Tablets & Capsules (B-Lactam) solid oral dosage form, Tablet and Capsules (general) and Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS). Head quartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. With market presence in PAN India, products of JFL is supplied to 10 developed and developing countries throughout the World. To maintain itscompetitiveness and to further the cause of health care JFL has laid a strong R&D foundation and a FDA approved state of the art manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad. In August 2022, the Company launched an IPO of 29,78,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 18.16 Crore. The Company export products to African countries, Middle Eastern countries and CIS countries, mainly through merchant exporters. The Company is registered with the MOH of Kenya, Nigeria, Yemen, Cambodia & Myanmar for manufacturing of a particular product. Few of the products are also registered with Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan (CIS countries) through merchants.For the purpose of identification equipment / machinery / containers are appropriately labelled to identify the stage of process. In case of tablets, the materials are quarantined after granulation, compression, coating and final packing operations for clearance from Q.A. before pursuing the next stage of process. In case of capsule, the materials are quarantined after mixing, filling and final packing operation for clearance from Q.A. before pursuing the next stage of process. Containers are labelled as UNDER TEST with details such as name, code number, quantity, no of containers, manufacturers name, material code no, and material is then quarantined. A Parenteral Drug (LVP, SVP) is defined as one intended for injection through the skin or other external boundary tissue, rather than through the alimentary canal, so that active substances they contain are administered, using gravity or force, directly into a blood vessel, organ, tissue, or lesion.