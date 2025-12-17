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JSW Dulux Ltd Results

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3,109.9
(-1.84%)
Jun 9, 2026|07:09:54 PM

Akzo Nobel CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon

Akzo Nobel: Related News

Imperial Chemicals may pare 9% stake in Akzo Nobel

Imperial Chemicals may pare 9% stake in Akzo Nobel

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The business reported a total expenditure of ₹745 Crore for the quarter. This was lower than ₹860 Crore posted in the same quarter of previous year.

17 Dec 2025|07:51 AM
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Top Stocks for Today - 17th December 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 17th December 2025

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ahluwalia Contracts, NBCC India, Reliance Industries, etc.

17 Dec 2025|06:26 AM
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Top Stocks for Today - 7th November 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 7th November 2025

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NHPC Limited, Akzo Nobel, ABB India, etc.

7 Nov 2025|07:02 AM
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Imperial Chemical to Sell 5% Stake in Akzo Nobel India via ₹742.7 Crore Block Deal

Imperial Chemical to Sell 5% Stake in Akzo Nobel India via ₹742.7 Crore Block Deal

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Following the completion of the deal, ICI will be restricted by a 30-day lock-up period on its remaining shareholding, preventing further stake sales during this time.

25 Sep 2025|10:16 AM
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CCI Approves JSW Paints’ Acquisition of Up to 75% Stake in Akzo Nobel India

CCI Approves JSW Paints’ Acquisition of Up to 75% Stake in Akzo Nobel India

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Back in June, Akzo Nobel’s promoters announced their decision to exit the India business by selling their entire holding to JSW Paints.

17 Sep 2025|10:23 AM
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JSW Paints Launches Open Offer for 25.24% Stake in Akzo Nobel India

JSW Paints Launches Open Offer for 25.24% Stake in Akzo Nobel India

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If the entire offer is accepted, the transaction would translate to a cash outflow of approximately ₹3,929.06 crore by JSW Paints.

14 Jul 2025|10:42 AM
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Tax Officials Demand Rs 46 Crore from Akzo Nobel India

Tax Officials Demand Rs 46 Crore from Akzo Nobel India

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The business stated that it is "open for further submissions before the relevant authorities" in response to the show-cause notices.

27 Nov 2024|03:22 PM
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