|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting of Ken Financial Services Limited held on Thursday, 25th July, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. Submission of Intimation of Book Closure for the purpose of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, 23rd August, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024) Submission of Proceedings of 30th Annual General Meeting held on Friday, 23rd August, 2024 through Video Conferencing. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/08/2024) Submission of Voting Results alongwith the consolidated Scrutinizers Report relating to remote e-voting and e-voting at 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday 23rd August, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. through Video Conferencing. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.08.2024)
