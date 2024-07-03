iifl-logo-icon 1
KEN Financial Services Ltd Share Price

15.6
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:18:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open15.6
  • Day's High15.6
  • 52 Wk High28.85
  • Prev. Close15.6
  • Day's Low15.6
  • 52 Wk Low 12
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E44.57
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value24.09
  • EPS0.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.68
  • Div. Yield0
KEN Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

15.6

Prev. Close

15.6

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

15.6

Day's Low

15.6

52 Week's High

28.85

52 Week's Low

12

Book Value

24.09

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.68

P/E

44.57

EPS

0.35

Divi. Yield

0

KEN Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jul, 2024

arrow

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

KEN Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

KEN Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.39%

Non-Promoter- 98.60%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 98.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

KEN Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.19

4.06

3.49

2.67

Net Worth

7.19

7.06

6.49

5.67

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.04

0.25

-1.55

0.55

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

View Annually Results

KEN Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT KEN Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Neha Kailash Bhageria

Executive Director

Praveen Kumar Modi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sarika Aggarwal

Managing Director

Shakti Singh Rathore

Additional Director

Harish Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KEN Financial Services Ltd

Summary

Ken Financial Services Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on June 10, 1994 and subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on September 29, 1994. KFSL is a Non-banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since March 24, 1998. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of Financial Services within India. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs Institutional, Investment Banking and ITeS Services with significant presence in urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers variety of financial services products to its customers. The Company gets its income from the sale of shares and securities, as brokerage and commissions, and dividends.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the KEN Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The KEN Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of KEN Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KEN Financial Services Ltd is ₹4.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of KEN Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KEN Financial Services Ltd is 44.57 and 0.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KEN Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KEN Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KEN Financial Services Ltd is ₹12 and ₹28.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of KEN Financial Services Ltd?

KEN Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 18.54%, 6 Month at -11.56%, 3 Month at 0.65% and 1 Month at -13.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KEN Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KEN Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 1.40 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 98.60 %

