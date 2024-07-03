Summary

Ken Financial Services Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on June 10, 1994 and subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on September 29, 1994. KFSL is a Non-banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since March 24, 1998. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of Financial Services within India. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs Institutional, Investment Banking and ITeS Services with significant presence in urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers variety of financial services products to its customers. The Company gets its income from the sale of shares and securities, as brokerage and commissions, and dividends.

