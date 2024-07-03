Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹15.6
Prev. Close₹15.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹15.6
Day's Low₹15.6
52 Week's High₹28.85
52 Week's Low₹12
Book Value₹24.09
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.68
P/E44.57
EPS0.35
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.19
4.06
3.49
2.67
Net Worth
7.19
7.06
6.49
5.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.04
0.25
-1.55
0.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Neha Kailash Bhageria
Executive Director
Praveen Kumar Modi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sarika Aggarwal
Managing Director
Shakti Singh Rathore
Additional Director
Harish Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by KEN Financial Services Ltd
Summary
Ken Financial Services Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on June 10, 1994 and subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on September 29, 1994. KFSL is a Non-banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since March 24, 1998. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of Financial Services within India. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs Institutional, Investment Banking and ITeS Services with significant presence in urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers variety of financial services products to its customers. The Company gets its income from the sale of shares and securities, as brokerage and commissions, and dividends.
Read More
The KEN Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KEN Financial Services Ltd is ₹4.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of KEN Financial Services Ltd is 44.57 and 0.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KEN Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KEN Financial Services Ltd is ₹12 and ₹28.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
KEN Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 18.54%, 6 Month at -11.56%, 3 Month at 0.65% and 1 Month at -13.33%.
