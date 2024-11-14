Board Meeting 21 Nov 2024 21 Nov 2024

1. The Board of Directors took on record the resignation of Mr. Rajesh Babulal Sodani (holding DIN 05010096), as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from close of business hours of 21st November, 2024; 2. The Board of Directors appointed Mr. Harish Sitaram Sharma (holding DIN 07332874), as an Additional Director - Independent Director of the Company with effect from 21st November, 2024; 3. In view of the above resignation and appointment, the Board approved the reconstitution of Audit Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee with effect from 21st November, 2024

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

KEN FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited quarterly financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024; 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The Company submits the Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

KEN FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024; 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 at 04:00 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

KEN FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Directors Report alongwith annexures on the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024; 2. Date and time of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 and to approve the notice thereof; 3. Dates of Closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Book for the purpose of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company; 4. Cut-off date for e-voting for the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company; 5. Appointment of Scrutinizer for scrutinizing the e-voting process for the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company; 6. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting of Ken Financial Services Limited held on Thursday, 25th July, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

KEN FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; 2. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for financial year 2023-24; 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Submission of the Outcome of Board Meeting of Ken Financial Services Limited held on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 Ken Financial Services Limited appointed M/s. Abhilasha Chaudhary & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, Mumbai as the Secretarial Auditor for F.Y. 2023-24. Ken Financial Services Limited submits the announcement regarding Reconstitution of Committees of the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 30th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024