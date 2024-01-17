iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split20 Dec 20235 Feb 20245 Feb 2024101
Approved the proposal of sub- division of 1,80,01,000 Equity shares of the Company from Rs. 10/- each (Ten) to 18,00,10,000 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each (Rupees One Only) as Face Value, subject to the Shareholders approval and recommended the same for Shareholders approval in ensuing Extra- Ordinary General Meeting. as per attachment - stock Split / sub-division Fixed 2nd February, 2024 for entitlement of shareholders (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/01/2024) as per attachment In continuation to our earlier communication dated 17th January, 2024, informing the fixation of Record Date of Friday, 2nd February, 2024, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders entitled to Stock Split/ Sub-Division of Equity Shares & Issue of Bonus Shares, we would like to inform you that the record date has been revised to Monday, 05th February, 2024 as it requires Clear five working days gap from the date of EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, MAAGH ADVERTISING AND MARKETING SERVICES LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares and Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company, as per details given below:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE MAAGH ADVERTISING AND MARKETING SERVICES LIMITED (543624) RECORD DATE 05.02.2024 PURPOSE Sub Division of existing Equity Shares from every One Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re. 1/- Ex-Stock Slit and Bonus from Date & Sett. No. 05/02/2024 DR-710/2023-2024 Note:- i. ISIN No. INE0KY201013 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 05/02/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 30.01.2024) In Continuation of Notice No. 20240130-47 dated January 30,2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code MAAGH ADVERTISING AND MARKETING SERVICES LIMITED(543624) New ISIN No. INE0KY201021 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 05-02-2024 (DR- 710/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 01.02.2024)

