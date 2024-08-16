AGM 07/09/2024 This is to inform that the 07th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 07th September, 2024 at 03:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024) We are pleased to inform you that the 07th Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year 2023-24 of Members of the Company held on Saturday, 07th day of September 2024 AT 03:00 PM through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means (VC/OAVM) the Business as mentioned in Notice of AGM. With reference to the captioned subject, we hereby submit the Scrutinizers Report along with the voting result of the 07th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday 07th September 2024 at 03:00 p.m. The business contained in the notice of AGM was transacted and approved by shareholders with a requisite majority. Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that based on the recommendation of the Board of Directors, Shareholders of the Company at its meeting held on September 07, 2024, has approved the Re-appointment of M/s Kishor Gujar & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.116747W) as the statutory auditors of the Company to hold the office for the Second term of 5 (five) consecutive years from the conclusion of the 7th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 12th Annual General Meeting. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.09.2024)