SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹1,286
Prev. Close₹1,330
Turnover(Lac.)₹34.96
Day's High₹1,295
Day's Low₹1,263.6
52 Week's High₹1,528.2
52 Week's Low₹385
Book Value₹66.54
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,219.48
P/E72.4
EPS18.37
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.84
8.84
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.54
7.66
9.07
3.1
Net Worth
27.38
16.5
9.08
3.11
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
125.13
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
125.13
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
1.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.7
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.4
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,053
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.3
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.75
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Atul Maruti Dumbre
Whole Time Director & CFO
Binod Prasad
Whole-time Director
Nileshkumar P Chavhan
Independent Director
ANKIT RATHI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sagar Subhash Gulhane
Independent Director
Anamika Ajmera
Independent Director
Ravi Kant
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Macfos Limited was incorporated as Macfos Private Limited on September 26, 2017 vide certificate of incorporation by Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, pursuant to Special Resolution on December 28, 2022, Company converted into a Public Company and consequently name of the Company was changed from to Macfos Limited vide a fresh certificate of incorporation dated January 06, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune.Company is primarily an e-commerce based Company focused on the marketing of a broad range of electronic components which finds application in basic and advanced engineering products & projects, including emerging technologies such as IoT, Robotics, Automations, Drone, Electric Vehicles, 3D Printing and Auto Guided Vehicles. The broad portfolio consists of over 12,000 SKUs of electronics components and parts that facilitate consumers such as manufacturers, electrical & mechanical engineering students, educational institutions, researchers and developers, to turn their ideas into reality as well as to speed up their product R&D and prototyping cycle.The existing Promoters of the Company formed the Partnership Firm, Macfos, in 2012 and started the electronics e-commerce store website Robu.in in 2014 and launched the Mobile application in 2017. Later in the month of Aug.2014, Sachin Chandrashekhar Khante retired from the partnership firm and Jayesh Jain entered in the firm. Upon incorporation of our Company, the business of Macfos Partnership Firm along with
The Macfos Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1295 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Macfos Ltd is ₹1219.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Macfos Ltd is 72.4 and 19.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Macfos Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Macfos Ltd is ₹385 and ₹1528.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Macfos Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 212.61%, 6 Month at 75.68%, 3 Month at 70.09% and 1 Month at 6.12%.
