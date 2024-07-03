iifl-logo-icon 1
Macfos Ltd Share Price

1,295
(-2.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,286
  • Day's High1,295
  • 52 Wk High1,528.2
  • Prev. Close1,330
  • Day's Low1,263.6
  • 52 Wk Low 385
  • Turnover (lac)34.96
  • P/E72.4
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value66.54
  • EPS18.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,219.48
  • Div. Yield0
Macfos Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

Open

1,286

Prev. Close

1,330

Turnover(Lac.)

34.96

Day's High

1,295

Day's Low

1,263.6

52 Week's High

1,528.2

52 Week's Low

385

Book Value

66.54

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,219.48

P/E

72.4

EPS

18.37

Divi. Yield

0

Macfos Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

28 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Macfos Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Macfos Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.11%

Non-Promoter- 5.62%

Institutions: 5.62%

Non-Institutions: 25.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Macfos Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.84

8.84

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.54

7.66

9.07

3.1

Net Worth

27.38

16.5

9.08

3.11

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

125.13

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

125.13

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

1.23

View Annually Results

Macfos Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.7

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.4

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,053

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.3

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.75

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Macfos Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Atul Maruti Dumbre

Whole Time Director & CFO

Binod Prasad

Whole-time Director

Nileshkumar P Chavhan

Independent Director

ANKIT RATHI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sagar Subhash Gulhane

Independent Director

Anamika Ajmera

Independent Director

Ravi Kant

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Macfos Ltd

Summary

Macfos Limited was incorporated as Macfos Private Limited on September 26, 2017 vide certificate of incorporation by Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, pursuant to Special Resolution on December 28, 2022, Company converted into a Public Company and consequently name of the Company was changed from to Macfos Limited vide a fresh certificate of incorporation dated January 06, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune.Company is primarily an e-commerce based Company focused on the marketing of a broad range of electronic components which finds application in basic and advanced engineering products & projects, including emerging technologies such as IoT, Robotics, Automations, Drone, Electric Vehicles, 3D Printing and Auto Guided Vehicles. The broad portfolio consists of over 12,000 SKUs of electronics components and parts that facilitate consumers such as manufacturers, electrical & mechanical engineering students, educational institutions, researchers and developers, to turn their ideas into reality as well as to speed up their product R&D and prototyping cycle.The existing Promoters of the Company formed the Partnership Firm, Macfos, in 2012 and started the electronics e-commerce store website Robu.in in 2014 and launched the Mobile application in 2017. Later in the month of Aug.2014, Sachin Chandrashekhar Khante retired from the partnership firm and Jayesh Jain entered in the firm. Upon incorporation of our Company, the business of Macfos Partnership Firm along with
Company FAQs

What is the Macfos Ltd share price today?

The Macfos Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1295 today.

What is the Market Cap of Macfos Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Macfos Ltd is ₹1219.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Macfos Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Macfos Ltd is 72.4 and 19.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Macfos Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Macfos Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Macfos Ltd is ₹385 and ₹1528.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Macfos Ltd?

Macfos Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 212.61%, 6 Month at 75.68%, 3 Month at 70.09% and 1 Month at 6.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Macfos Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Macfos Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.11 %
Institutions - 5.63 %
Public - 25.26 %

