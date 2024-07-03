Macfos Ltd Summary

Macfos Limited was incorporated as Macfos Private Limited on September 26, 2017 vide certificate of incorporation by Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, pursuant to Special Resolution on December 28, 2022, Company converted into a Public Company and consequently name of the Company was changed from to Macfos Limited vide a fresh certificate of incorporation dated January 06, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune.Company is primarily an e-commerce based Company focused on the marketing of a broad range of electronic components which finds application in basic and advanced engineering products & projects, including emerging technologies such as IoT, Robotics, Automations, Drone, Electric Vehicles, 3D Printing and Auto Guided Vehicles. The broad portfolio consists of over 12,000 SKUs of electronics components and parts that facilitate consumers such as manufacturers, electrical & mechanical engineering students, educational institutions, researchers and developers, to turn their ideas into reality as well as to speed up their product R&D and prototyping cycle.The existing Promoters of the Company formed the Partnership Firm, Macfos, in 2012 and started the electronics e-commerce store website Robu.in in 2014 and launched the Mobile application in 2017. Later in the month of Aug.2014, Sachin Chandrashekhar Khante retired from the partnership firm and Jayesh Jain entered in the firm. Upon incorporation of our Company, the business of Macfos Partnership Firm along with its assets and liabilities was acquired by Company on September 27, 2018.In 2021, it launched customized products in the segment of FDM 3d printing, non metal laser cutting and custom Li-ion battery pack. It has further launched customized products in the segment of metal laser cutting, SLA 3d printing and PCB manufacturing service in year 2022. In December, 2022, the Company launched 6 new customized products relating to metal laser cutting, non-metal laser cutting, SLA 3d printing, FDM 3d printing, PCB manufacturing service and custom Li-ion battery pack.The Company made a Public Issue of 23,28,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 23.74 Crores in February, 2023 through Offer for Sale. In 2022-23, Company has added up new business activities to the main object i.e., To carry on the business of 3D Printing Services, Prototyping Services & Assembly (Mechanical & Electronics) and Assembly of batteries vide Special Resolution passed at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on December 28, 2022.