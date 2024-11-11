Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Macfos Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 11th Day of November 2024 at 04:30 P.M. (IST) at the registered office of the company to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. As informed vide Companys intimation letter dated 27th September 2024 the Trading Window for dealing in the Securities of the Company is closed from 01st October 2024 and shall re-open after 48 hours from the declaration of Financial Results. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations, if any, of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today viz. Monday, November 11, 2024 has, inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by M/s Kishor Gujar & Associates, Statutory Auditor of the Company. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04:30 p.m. and concluded at 05:20 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

Macfos Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday July 29 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board, at their meeting held on July 29, 2024 transacted the following items of business: 1) To read and confirm the minutes of the previous Board meeting held on 08th May, 2024. 2) To consider and approve Unaudited standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. 3) To take note of the quarter ended listing compliances of the company for the period ended on 30th June, 2024. 4) To take note of statement of deviation of fund utilization by way of preferential issue. 5) Recommend to appointment of statutory Auditor for the next term of Five Financial year The Board, at their meeting held on July 29, 2024 transacted the following items of business: 1) To read and confirm the minutes of the previous Board meeting held on 08th May, 2024. 2) To consider and approve Unaudited standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. 3) To take note of the quarter ended listing compliances of the company for the period ended on 30th June, 2024. 4) To take note of statement of deviation of fund utilization by way of preferential issue. 5) Recommend to appointment of statutory Auditor for the next term of Five Financial year. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 2 May 2024

Macfos Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the half year and year ended on 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to submit the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Half year and Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Year ended 31st March, 2024 which was also approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, 08th May, 2024 at 03:30 P.M. and concluded at 6.00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.05.2024)

Board Meeting 4 May 2024 28 Apr 2024

Macfos Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 04th Day of May 2024 at 11:00 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing Interalia to transact following business; 1. To take note of Disclosure by Independent Directors and Executive Directors of the company. 2. To read and confirm the minutes of the previous Board meeting held on 27th February 2024. 3. To Consider and Approve the Allotment Of 581397 Equity Shares on Preferential Basis. 4. Any other business with the permission of the chair arising out of above business and incidental and ancillary to the business. With reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of the Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Saturday, 04th May, 2024 has considered and approved allotment of 5,81,397 Equity Shares of Face Value of Re. 10/-each at an Issue Price of Rs. 430/-each (including premium of Rs. 420/- each) amounting to Rs. 25,00,00,710 (Rupees Twenty-Five Crore Seven Hundred and Ten only) to Non-Promoters on Preferential Allotment basis.

Board Meeting 27 Feb 2024 20 Feb 2024

Macfos Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 27th Day of February 2024 at 03:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing Interalia to transact following business; To Increase in Authorised Capital: Increase the Authorized Share Capital of the Company to Rs.12 Crores. 2. The issuance of 5,81,397 (Five Lakh Eighty One Thousand Three Hundred and Ninety Seven) equity shares of face value of Re. 10/- each of the Company to M/S SAGEONE FLAGSHIP GROWTH 2 FUND and M/S SAGEONE INVESTMENT MANAGERS LLP on a preferential basis (Preferential Issue) in accordance with Chapter V of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (ICDR Regulations), as amended and other applicable laws, at a price of Rs. 430/- (Rupees Four Hundred and Thirty Only) per Equity Share aggregating to Rs. 25,00,00,710. 3. To Approve the Draft Notice of calling of EGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/02/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024