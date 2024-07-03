Magnus Retail Ltd Summary

Magnus Retail Limited (Formerly known Savant Infocomm Ltd), was established in 1978 to strategically re-align the business focus in the areas of IT and education. The Company is a leading provider of technology solutions and education services to the rapidly growing IT Corporate Training, Professional Certification and Private Education Markets. The Company has been rendering services in the field of education and training. Apart from these, it provides services in information technology related fields, with special focus on computer hardware, software, business process outsourcing, training in information technology related fields and academic training. It offers technology solutions and high-end education programs with robust content tailoring, multiple learning platforms, and innovative curricula management. The Company ahead of this, offers an integrated education value chain whereby individuals and corporations must have a progression path for their learning journey and attain globally recognized certifications as part of their learning outcomes. Their strategic alliance with Manpower, Inc., allow them to provide professional placement services to students who have undergone its programs.In the financial services sector, the Company assist clients at all phases of the value chain, whether its helping to project a unified brand and client experience, creating content management systems to support the cost-effective delivery of financial products or helping to integrate and implement secure e-Business capabilities. Depending on specific needs, it use a flexible and transparent mix of onsite, offsite or offshore resources. Onsite consultants are backed by solution and project management specialists in their offshore development center in India.