Open₹7.5
Prev. Close₹7.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹7.5
Day's Low₹7.5
52 Week's High₹7.5
52 Week's Low₹5.62
Book Value₹-4.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.54
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.38
3.38
3.38
3.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.93
-4.65
-4.43
-4.25
Net Worth
-1.55
-1.27
-1.05
-0.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
0
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.19
-0.23
-0.17
-0.2
Depreciation
-8.7
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-39.01
27.52
6.79
2.33
EBIT growth
-39
26.99
6.72
1.79
Net profit growth
-14.84
30.71
-16.07
108.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,473.15
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
846.4
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
741.6
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
195.1
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
69.67
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sarita Kumari
Chairman & Managing Director
LAXMAN ASHOK SAVALKAR
Executive Director & CFO
GIRISH KISHORKUMAR SARDA
Independent Director
Tathagata Sarkar
Independent Director
Priya Gupta
Independent Director
Nivedita Sen
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Magnus Retail Ltd
Summary
Magnus Retail Limited (Formerly known Savant Infocomm Ltd), was established in 1978 to strategically re-align the business focus in the areas of IT and education. The Company is a leading provider of technology solutions and education services to the rapidly growing IT Corporate Training, Professional Certification and Private Education Markets. The Company has been rendering services in the field of education and training. Apart from these, it provides services in information technology related fields, with special focus on computer hardware, software, business process outsourcing, training in information technology related fields and academic training. It offers technology solutions and high-end education programs with robust content tailoring, multiple learning platforms, and innovative curricula management. The Company ahead of this, offers an integrated education value chain whereby individuals and corporations must have a progression path for their learning journey and attain globally recognized certifications as part of their learning outcomes. Their strategic alliance with Manpower, Inc., allow them to provide professional placement services to students who have undergone its programs.In the financial services sector, the Company assist clients at all phases of the value chain, whether its helping to project a unified brand and client experience, creating content management systems to support the cost-effective delivery of financial products or helping to integrate an
Read More
The Magnus Retail Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Magnus Retail Ltd is ₹2.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Magnus Retail Ltd is 0 and -1.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Magnus Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Magnus Retail Ltd is ₹5.62 and ₹7.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Magnus Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.72%, 3 Years at 25.44%, 1 Year at 39.93%, 6 Month at 15.56%, 3 Month at 4.90% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
