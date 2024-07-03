iifl-logo-icon 1
Magnus Retail Ltd Share Price

7.5
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open 7.5
  Day's High 7.5
  52 Wk High 7.5
  Prev. Close 7.5
  Day's Low 7.5
  52 Wk Low 5.62
  Turnover (lac) 0
  P/E 0
  Face Value 10
  Book Value -4.88
  EPS 0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 2.54
  Div. Yield 0
No Records Found

Magnus Retail Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

7.5

Prev. Close

7.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

7.5

Day's Low

7.5

52 Week's High

7.5

52 Week's Low

5.62

Book Value

-4.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.54

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Magnus Retail Ltd Corporate Action

12 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Magnus Retail Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Magnus Retail Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025 07:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.59%

Non-Promoter- 52.40%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 52.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Magnus Retail Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.38

3.38

3.38

3.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.93

-4.65

-4.43

-4.25

Net Worth

-1.55

-1.27

-1.05

-0.87

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

0

-0.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.19

-0.23

-0.17

-0.2

Depreciation

-8.7

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-39.01

27.52

6.79

2.33

EBIT growth

-39

26.99

6.72

1.79

Net profit growth

-14.84

30.71

-16.07

108.2

No Record Found

Magnus Retail Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,473.15

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

846.4

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

741.6

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

195.1

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

69.67

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Magnus Retail Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sarita Kumari

Chairman & Managing Director

LAXMAN ASHOK SAVALKAR

Executive Director & CFO

GIRISH KISHORKUMAR SARDA

Independent Director

Tathagata Sarkar

Independent Director

Priya Gupta

Independent Director

Nivedita Sen

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Magnus Retail Ltd

Summary

Magnus Retail Limited (Formerly known Savant Infocomm Ltd), was established in 1978 to strategically re-align the business focus in the areas of IT and education. The Company is a leading provider of technology solutions and education services to the rapidly growing IT Corporate Training, Professional Certification and Private Education Markets. The Company has been rendering services in the field of education and training. Apart from these, it provides services in information technology related fields, with special focus on computer hardware, software, business process outsourcing, training in information technology related fields and academic training. It offers technology solutions and high-end education programs with robust content tailoring, multiple learning platforms, and innovative curricula management. The Company ahead of this, offers an integrated education value chain whereby individuals and corporations must have a progression path for their learning journey and attain globally recognized certifications as part of their learning outcomes. Their strategic alliance with Manpower, Inc., allow them to provide professional placement services to students who have undergone its programs.In the financial services sector, the Company assist clients at all phases of the value chain, whether its helping to project a unified brand and client experience, creating content management systems to support the cost-effective delivery of financial products or helping to integrate an
Company FAQs

What is the Magnus Retail Ltd share price today?

The Magnus Retail Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Magnus Retail Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Magnus Retail Ltd is ₹2.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Magnus Retail Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Magnus Retail Ltd is 0 and -1.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Magnus Retail Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Magnus Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Magnus Retail Ltd is ₹5.62 and ₹7.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Magnus Retail Ltd?

Magnus Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.72%, 3 Years at 25.44%, 1 Year at 39.93%, 6 Month at 15.56%, 3 Month at 4.90% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Magnus Retail Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Magnus Retail Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.60 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 52.40 %

