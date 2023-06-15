Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30, following is the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12th June 2023. A. CHANGE OF NAME OF THE COMPANY. B. ADOPTION OF NEW MOA AS PER COMPANIES ACT 2013. C. ADOPTION OF ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION AS PER COMPANIES ACT 2013. D. SHIFTING OF REGISTERED OFFICE OF THE COMPANY. E. RECLASSIFICATION OF PROMOTERS AND PROMOTERS GROUP INTO PUBLIC AND VICE VERSA UNDER REGULATION 31A OF SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015 VIDE NOTIFICATION DATED NOVEMBER 16, 2018 AND MAY 05, 2021. F. TO FIX DATE, TIME OF CONDUCTING EOGM THROUGH VIDEO CONFERENCING: This is to inform you that Extraordinary General Meeting(EGM) of the Members of the Company will be held on Friday, July 07, 2023 at 3.00 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM), in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India. In compliance with the relevant circulars, the electronic copy of the Notice of the EGM to be attached thereto, is being sent by email to all the members of the Company whose email addresses are registered with the Company/Depository Participant(s). In terms of the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith the Notice convening the EGM. Kindly take the same on your records. We wish to intimate that in terms of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies ( Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 as amended and Regulation 44 of SBI ( Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements)Regulation 2015, the Company shall provide its members the facility to exercise their votes electronically for transacting the items of business, as set out in the Notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, July 07, 2023. For the aforesaid purpose, the Company has fixed Friday, June 30, 2023, as Cut-off date for the purpose of Rule 20 (4) (vii) of the Companies ( Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 as amended, to determine the entitlement of members for e-voting. The Company has entered into an agreement with National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) for facilitating e-voting though their e-voting platform www.evoting.nsdl.com. Kindly take the same on your records. We are enclosing herewith copy of the Public Notice of the EGM and Cut-off Date published in Trinity Mirror (English Newspaper) and Makkal Kural (Tamil Newspaper). Thanking you, we remain. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2023) Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please now find enclosed summary of the proceedings of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held today i.e. 07th July 2023 at 3.00 p.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio visual Means. Kindly take the above information on your records (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/07/2023) Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 44(3) of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015(SEBI Listing Regulation), please find enclosed herewith details of voting results in respect of the matters transacted at Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, 07th July, 2023 at 03.00 p.m. through Video Conferencing / other Audio Visual Means as Annexure - I The Report of the Scrutinizer dated 09th July, 2023 pursuant to section 108 of the Companies Act, and Rule 20 (4) (xii) of the Companies ( Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 is enclosed as Annexure - II Kindly take the above information on your records. The Report of the Scrutinizer dated 09th July 2023, pursuant to section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 (4) (xii) of the Companies (Management and Administration)Rules, 2014 is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.07.2023) We are enclosed herewith copy of newspaper advertisement published in Trinity Mirror( English) and Makkal Kural ( Tamil) in respect of Notice in Form No. INC-26- Change of Registered office of the Company from the State of Tamil Nadu to the State of Maharashtra. We request you to kindly take the aforesaid intimation on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.07.2023) We are enclosing herewith copy of the minutes of the proceedings of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, 07th July 2023 through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. Request you to kindly take the same on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2023)