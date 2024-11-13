iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Magnus Retail Ltd Board Meeting

7.87
(4.93%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Magnus Retail CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Magnus Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024 Please refer the attached Intimation. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Magnus Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with other reports for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today (13th August, 2024) has interalia, duly approved and took on record, the following: a) Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024, as recommended by the Audit Committee along with the Limited Review Report issued by M/s. Verma S & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company. b) Appointment of Internal Auditors for the F.Y. 2024-25. c) Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the F.Y. 2024-25. The Board Meeting commenced at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 3.30 p.m. Further, the extracts of the results shall be published in the newspaper in compliance with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Kindly take the above information on your records (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
SAVANT INFOCOMM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results along with other reports for the quarter / year ended 31st March 2024 as per the India Accounting Standards (Ind-AS); 2) Standalone Audited Financial Statements along with other reports for the year ended 31st March 2024 as per the India Accounting Standards (Ind-AS). Please find attached Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
SAVANT INFOCOMM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with other reports for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. In continuation to our letter dated 06th February, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the Statement of Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone) together with the copy of Limited Review Report of the Auditors of the Company for the quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December, 2023, duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on Tuesday, 13th February, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 2.30 p.m. and concluded at 3.00 p.m. We enclose the Statement of Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone) together with the copy of Limited Review Report of the Auditors of the Company for the quarter and Nine Month ended on 31st December 2023, duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on Tuesday, 13th February 2024. The board Meeting commenced at 2.30 p.m. and concluded at 3.00 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Magnus Retail: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Magnus Retail Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.