Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Magnus Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024 Please refer the attached Intimation. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Magnus Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with other reports for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today (13th August, 2024) has interalia, duly approved and took on record, the following: a) Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024, as recommended by the Audit Committee along with the Limited Review Report issued by M/s. Verma S & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company. b) Appointment of Internal Auditors for the F.Y. 2024-25. c) Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the F.Y. 2024-25. The Board Meeting commenced at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 3.30 p.m. Further, the extracts of the results shall be published in the newspaper in compliance with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Kindly take the above information on your records (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

SAVANT INFOCOMM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results along with other reports for the quarter / year ended 31st March 2024 as per the India Accounting Standards (Ind-AS); 2) Standalone Audited Financial Statements along with other reports for the year ended 31st March 2024 as per the India Accounting Standards (Ind-AS). Please find attached Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024