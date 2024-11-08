Mangal Compusolution Ltd Summary

Mangal Compusolution Limited was originally incorporated as Pathik Computer Systems Private Limited, a private limited company with a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai, on April 11, 2011. Further, the name was changed to Mangal Compusolution Private Limited vide certified dated June 07, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Then, the Company got converted to a Public Limited. Resulting this, the name of Company changed to Mangal Compusolution Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 26, 2023, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is actively involved in delivering comprehensive IT hardware solutions designed to meet the ever-evolving technologyneeds of businesses across various industries. It is actively involved in renting and selling IT hardware equipment, offering comprehensive end-to-end IT equipment services across India. Their services encompass the rental of a diverse range of IT equipment, including servers, laptops, desktops, printers, projectors, router-switches, workstations, Plasma/LCD TVs, PA Systems, and various accessories. Additionally, it specialize in creating customized IT configurations tailored to clients specific specifications and needs, available for both rental and purchase.Their rental services offer businesses the flexibility to scale their IT infrastructure as needed. This scalability allows the clients to adaptto changing workloads, seasonal demands, or project-specific needs without the burden of long-term hardware ownership. IT rental services provide customers with valuable flexibility and advantages, enabling them to conserve capital expenditure (CAPEX), realize tax benefits through the adjustment of rental expenses from gross profit, and significantly, avoid technological obsolescence. Furthermore, it specialize in new and pre-owned IT equipment to clients based on their requirements. In addition to offering IT equipment for rental, the Company also provide on-site support and maintenance services.The inventory includes desktops, laptops, and presentation equipment for short- and long-term business needs. The Company rent top-tier IT equipment brands such as IBM, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Sony, Apple, Compaq, and Toshiba, ensuring seamless compatibility of software with the rented machines and a seamless integration with clients existing branded equipment. Moreover, the product encompasses add -on like large-screen monitors, LCD projectors, plasma screens, and related accessories. It also offer on-site support and maintenance services, along with a 24-hour support line for technical assistance and resolution of hardware issues.The Company is proposing the initial offer of 36,06,000 Equity Shares through fresh issue.