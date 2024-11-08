iifl-logo-icon 1
Mangal Compusolution Ltd Share Price

38.25
(4.54%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:52:00 PM

  • Open37.79
  • Day's High38.85
  • 52 Wk High45
  • Prev. Close36.59
  • Day's Low37.5
  • 52 Wk Low 34.05
  • Turnover (lac)10.32
  • P/E14.29
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value26.62
  • EPS2.56
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)52.04
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Mangal Compusolution Ltd KEY RATIOS

Mangal Compusolution Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Mangal Compusolution Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mangal Compusolution Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:43 AM
Nov-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.49%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 26.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mangal Compusolution Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

2

2

2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10

14.14

7.1

6.23

Net Worth

20

16.14

9.1

8.23

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Mangal Compusolution Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mangal Compusolution Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Pathik Mukesh Desai

Executive Director

Mukesh Khandubhai Desai

Chairperson

Binny Pathik Desai

Independent Director

Binod Chandra Maharana

Independent Director

Damini Baid

Independent Director

Kinjal Bhavin Gandhi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Foram Rakeshkumar Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mangal Compusolution Ltd

Summary

Mangal Compusolution Limited was originally incorporated as Pathik Computer Systems Private Limited, a private limited company with a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai, on April 11, 2011. Further, the name was changed to Mangal Compusolution Private Limited vide certified dated June 07, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Then, the Company got converted to a Public Limited. Resulting this, the name of Company changed to Mangal Compusolution Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 26, 2023, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is actively involved in delivering comprehensive IT hardware solutions designed to meet the ever-evolving technologyneeds of businesses across various industries. It is actively involved in renting and selling IT hardware equipment, offering comprehensive end-to-end IT equipment services across India. Their services encompass the rental of a diverse range of IT equipment, including servers, laptops, desktops, printers, projectors, router-switches, workstations, Plasma/LCD TVs, PA Systems, and various accessories. Additionally, it specialize in creating customized IT configurations tailored to clients specific specifications and needs, available for both rental and purchase.Their rental services offer businesses the flexibility to scale their IT infrastructure as needed. This scalability allows the clients to adaptto changing workloads, se
Company FAQs

What is the Mangal Compusolution Ltd share price today?

The Mangal Compusolution Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹38.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mangal Compusolution Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mangal Compusolution Ltd is ₹52.04 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mangal Compusolution Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mangal Compusolution Ltd is 14.29 and 1.37 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mangal Compusolution Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mangal Compusolution Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mangal Compusolution Ltd is ₹34.05 and ₹45 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mangal Compusolution Ltd?

Mangal Compusolution Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -9.87% and 1 Month at -10.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mangal Compusolution Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mangal Compusolution Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.50 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 26.48 %

