Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹37.79
Prev. Close₹36.59
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.32
Day's High₹38.85
Day's Low₹37.5
52 Week's High₹45
52 Week's Low₹34.05
Book Value₹26.62
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)52.04
P/E14.29
EPS2.56
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
2
2
2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10
14.14
7.1
6.23
Net Worth
20
16.14
9.1
8.23
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Pathik Mukesh Desai
Executive Director
Mukesh Khandubhai Desai
Chairperson
Binny Pathik Desai
Independent Director
Binod Chandra Maharana
Independent Director
Damini Baid
Independent Director
Kinjal Bhavin Gandhi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Foram Rakeshkumar Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mangal Compusolution Ltd
Summary
Mangal Compusolution Limited was originally incorporated as Pathik Computer Systems Private Limited, a private limited company with a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai, on April 11, 2011. Further, the name was changed to Mangal Compusolution Private Limited vide certified dated June 07, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Then, the Company got converted to a Public Limited. Resulting this, the name of Company changed to Mangal Compusolution Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 26, 2023, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is actively involved in delivering comprehensive IT hardware solutions designed to meet the ever-evolving technologyneeds of businesses across various industries. It is actively involved in renting and selling IT hardware equipment, offering comprehensive end-to-end IT equipment services across India. Their services encompass the rental of a diverse range of IT equipment, including servers, laptops, desktops, printers, projectors, router-switches, workstations, Plasma/LCD TVs, PA Systems, and various accessories. Additionally, it specialize in creating customized IT configurations tailored to clients specific specifications and needs, available for both rental and purchase.Their rental services offer businesses the flexibility to scale their IT infrastructure as needed. This scalability allows the clients to adaptto changing workloads, se
Read More
The Mangal Compusolution Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹38.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mangal Compusolution Ltd is ₹52.04 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mangal Compusolution Ltd is 14.29 and 1.37 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mangal Compusolution Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mangal Compusolution Ltd is ₹34.05 and ₹45 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Mangal Compusolution Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -9.87% and 1 Month at -10.29%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.