Summary

Mangal Compusolution Limited was originally incorporated as Pathik Computer Systems Private Limited, a private limited company with a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai, on April 11, 2011. Further, the name was changed to Mangal Compusolution Private Limited vide certified dated June 07, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Then, the Company got converted to a Public Limited. Resulting this, the name of Company changed to Mangal Compusolution Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 26, 2023, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is actively involved in delivering comprehensive IT hardware solutions designed to meet the ever-evolving technologyneeds of businesses across various industries. It is actively involved in renting and selling IT hardware equipment, offering comprehensive end-to-end IT equipment services across India. Their services encompass the rental of a diverse range of IT equipment, including servers, laptops, desktops, printers, projectors, router-switches, workstations, Plasma/LCD TVs, PA Systems, and various accessories. Additionally, it specialize in creating customized IT configurations tailored to clients specific specifications and needs, available for both rental and purchase.Their rental services offer businesses the flexibility to scale their IT infrastructure as needed. This scalability allows the clients to adaptto changing workloads, se

