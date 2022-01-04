Mangalam Timber Products Ltd Management Discussions

1. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS

The MDF product Is being increasingly accepted in the Indian market and the increase in demand is reflected in the increase in the capacity of the existing manufacturers and project based product which is yet to reach the levels of popularity of plywood. There are host of other non-industry players entering the field of manufacturing of MDF.

The retail business has developed over the years with spawning of small mechanized fabrication units and the handicraft segment that depend on the channel network for their raw material.

Further with the lack of viable timber sources plywood too has become expensive and becoming non-viable for common applications. Also with the introduction of GST imports have become viable and more material is available in the market being cheaper and is readily replacing the plywood. The import of one side prevaricated MDF escaped anti-dumping duty and finding ready acceptance in the Indian market.

2. OUTLOOK

During the last few years, a stable Government at the Centre was established which is expected to drive development in the coming years. The Government has planned and is taking several significant steps to energise the economy. The credibility of the Indian economy has been re-established and world is predicting Indias stable growth. The Government has planned reforms in indirect tax through introduction of GST which was a much awaited reforms and is expected to provide numerous benefits to both business and consumers by way of reducing supply chain inefficiency and interstate trade will become easy and the market will be integrated at the national level.

With all such long-term sustainable economic measure being undertaken by the Government, the economic growth is likely to accelerate. The Indian real estate sector is second only to agriculture in terms of employment generation and contributes considerably to GDP.lt is poised to grow manifold over the next decade in view of the prevailing massive shortage of dwelling units. The Indian market is now headed for price correction which will increase consumer affordability and leading to overall sectoral growth. A fall in the interest rates will also lead to revival of the real estate sector.

Since MDF are growing as essential part of interior furnishing, the demand for product is directly related to the growth of infrastructure and real estate sector. With continued government focus on infrastructure and real estate sector, demand for the companys product is expected to remain high. With the popular "Duratuff" brand, the company is expected to perform better in years to come.

3. OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

• Operational Performance

During the current quarter ended March, 2021 the production has started at plant from 26th March 2021 but due to surge in case of Covid-19 during end of April 2021 the MDF plant has to be stopped from 9th May 2021. However, production has restarted from 14th July 2021 in compliance of guidelines issued by Govt.of India and following social distancing, hygiene and other safety measures.

The Company has installed its 2.5 MW Captive Thermal Power Plant which is in the process of generating power as we are taking reasonable steps to operate it as it was non-functional due to such long closure.

• Financial Performance

During the year, Gross production was 1919 MT as compared to 2860 MT in the previous year.

Gross sales for the year is Rs. 781.65 Lacs as compared to Rs.472.07 Lacs in the previous year.

Loss for the year stands at Rs. 1880.15 Lacs as against Rs. 1473.10 Lacs in the previous year.

The Company is continuing its efforts on all fronts like reduction of operational costs, strategic marketing, positioning of brand and optimal production of finished goods. We are hopeful it will help to achieve better results in years to come.

4. MARKETING AND SALES

Duratuff being the oldest brand in the country, has seen a very positive response from the market in terms of demand. There has also been a shift in preference for Prelaminated MDF which augurs well for the brand Duratuff. Also as part of our R8iD activities, we have been successful in developing 100% Anti -fungal treated MDF and should be launching the same shortly as this is expected to create good market in the costal belt of India where the humidity is significantly high. We are also in the process of developing a Fire Retardant MDF and hope to launch the same soon. Today Duratuff is a name to reckon in the Southern markets of India with a top line brand positioning.

The marketing strategies are backed by a dedicated and motivated marketing team which has been the backbone of the marketing. The team leaders are highly experienced and have rich experience in the trade of MDF which ensures ease in market penetration.

The Brands presence in the Indian market over past three decades has created a market stronghold despite other new domestic competitors and the continuous threat of imports.

5. OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

MDF today is a product that has been accepted by the Indian market since its inception in mid -80s. Today there are dealer counters totally dedicated to MDF which was unheard of 5 years ago. The customers are ready to try out MDF in newer applications where in multilevel mezzanine storage solution Duratuff has established monopoly with its ultra-high thickness MDF which is unique in the industry. With increased impetus on economic growth, the pressures on infrastructural demand of alternative panels like MDF in housing and the furniture sectors besides the rapid growth in IT sector, the demand is set for an exponential growth in demand.

Blit on the flip side the ageing machinery is not able to meet the pressures of the market needs. Despite sustained popularity of the brand Duratuff, due to the lack of consistent supply and quality, the brand has taken a beating where in staunch supports of the brand, customers has started to look for alternatives as they are not able to base their business plans on the erratic supply of the Company.

The primary threat is the fact that new MDF capacities are coming up as all manufacturers are going for capacity enhancement. The strategy of importing pretaminated MDF to dodge the anti- dumping net a new reality which is forcing down the domestic prices for prelaminated items. Added to this is the spawning Short Cycle Presses which are using the OSR Boards to provide the finished decor boards.

6. RISKS AND MITIGATING STEPS

Despite the fact that there have been concerted efforts by the Indian MDF manufacturers in the imposition of Anti-Dumping Duty, still imported MDF are leaking through the net and hitting the Indian shores. Apart from this there is severe price pressure from the major Indian fabricators from organized sector wherein the market price line is being negatively redefined.

MDF is now a true commodity and defined by prices only and not by brands. The other key factor is the marketable volume at the disposal of the competing brands thereby drastically reducing orders to supply gestation period and being able to give a better product mix enabling dealers to optimize the stock. This is one luxury that we do not have in our operations causing untold delays in dispatching orders as per desired product mix of the customer.

The Company has identified various risks faced by the Company from different areas. Appropriate structures are present so that risks are inherently monitored and controlled. A combination of policies and procedures attempts to counter risk as and when they evolve. Further all issues pertaining to risk management are looked into by the Audit Committee.

7. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS ANDTHEIR ADEQUACY

Your Company has in place adequate internal financial control systems, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The Company has appropriate policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence of the Companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information. The internal auditor monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control systems in the Company. Based on the report of the internal auditor, respective departments undertake corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls.

Significant audit observations and corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.

8. HUMAN RESOURCES

The Company recognizes that its people are its core strength and its biggest performance catalysts. The Company has always nurtured a favourable work environment that encourages continuous learning and innovation. The Company has created a work culture which strives to attract the best talent and provide a conducive environment for their professional and personal growth.

There are 152 permanent employees on the rolls of Company as on 31st March, 2021.

9. SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS.

The following critical ratios have changed beyond the 25% indicative threshold specified in the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015:

F.Y. 20-21 F.Y. 19-20 % Change Interest Coverage Ratio (1.17) (0.85) (36.85) Debt Equity Ratio 6.75 5.99 12.83 Current Ratio 0.13 0.22 (39.61)

The changes in the above ratios are due to loss incurred during the year.

10. RETURN ON NET WORTH

Particulars F.Y.20-21 F.Y. 19-20 Return on Net worth % %

The return on net worth as on 31st March, 2021 is not calculated due to negative net worth.

11. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The statement in this report on Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be forward looking, within the meaning of applicable security law or regulations. These statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. Actual results could however differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include global and domestic demand-supply conditions, finished goods prices, raw materials cost and availability, changes in Government regulations and tax structure, economic developments and other factors such as litigation and industrial relations. The Company assumes no responsibility in respect of forward looking statements herein which may undergo changes in future on the basis of subsequent developments, information, or events.

Yours faithfully,