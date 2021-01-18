FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2021

Dear Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present the 37th Annual Report of the Company and the Audited Accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2021.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Companys financial performance for the year ended 31st March, 2021 is summarized below:

(Rs. in lacs)

Particulars For the Year ended 31st March, 2021 For the Year ended 31st March, 2020 Income from operations 662.19 400.06 Profit/(Loss) before Interest, Finance Charges, (1326.59) (862.72) Depreciation and Tax Less: Finance Charges 1261.00 1183.51 Profit / (Loss) before Depreciation and Tax (2587.59) (2046.23) Less: Depreciation 145.22 146.68 Profit / (Loss) before Tax (2732.81) (2192.91) Less: Tax Expenses (net) (852.66) (719.81) Net Profit / (Loss) after Tax (1880.15) (1473.10)

2. IMPACT OF COVID-19

Due to outbreak of Covid -19 pandemic, the company with approval from appropriate authority was able to keep the plant open but due to uncertainty in movement of transportation trucks, the Raw material procurement and dispatches could not be made due to lockdown in other parts of the country for which the plant operation was suspended for major part of the year.

3. DIVIDEND

In view of losses, the Board of Directors has not recommended any dividend for the financial year 2020-21.

4. OVERALL PERFORMANCE

The Performance of the Company has been comprehensively covered in the Management Discussion and Analysis, which forms a part Directors Report.

5. MANAGAEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

A Management Discussion & Analysis is forming part of this Annual Report.

6. FINANCE

Your Company thanks its consortium bankers and Financial Institutions for their continued support.

7. RAW MATERIAL

Raw material prices including Firewood, Melamine, and Urea have increased during the year under review thereby affecting the production cost. Non availability of Firewood within a reasonable distance of the factory area has also been a factor for increase in transportation cost.

8. CREDIT RATINGS

During the year under review CARE Ratings Limited ("CARE") has reaffirmed the rating for long term facilities/instruments of the Company to CARE B+ (Single B plus), which shows the stable outlook.

9. CAPTIVE THERMAL POWER PLANT

The 2.5 MW Captive Thermal Power Plant is being made operative which will not only give consistent supply of quality power but will also reduce the power cost considerably.

10. PLANTATION

The company is making continuous effort to develop long term supply of Firewood as availability in nearby areas has become difficult. The company is continuing its policy on plantation activity to help supply of quality raw material to factory with least cost on continuous and sustainable basis. Some important effort undertaken are mention below.

i. Mist Chamber and Nursery: Company is strategically considering to increase the focus on Nursery operations to ensure consistent & quality supply of high yielding clonal plants to the farmers at affordable price and to increase the catchment areas of Company for wood.

ii. Farm Forestry Planting: Your Company actively participates in all Farm Forestry schemes introduced on a year to year basis by the Odisha & Chhattisgarh Governments whereby Bipartite agreements are entered into between the company and large farmers which gives preference to the Company during the harvest of matured trees.

iii. Private Wood supply: Presently approx. 10% of our wood requirement comes from farm forestry. In future we can fulfil up to 15%-20% of the Company wood requirement from our lease land and balance requirement from private suppliers. All efforts are being made to increase the captive wood supply. However, efficient vendor development is in process for long-term consistent supply of quality wood.

11. ANNUAL RETURN

The Annual Return of the Company has been placed on the website of the Company and can be accessed at www.mangalamtimber.com.

12. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDAREDS

The Board of Directors affirms that the Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (SSland SS2) respectively relating to Meetings of the Board and its Committees and General Meeting which have mandatory application.

13. COST AUDITOR AND COST AUDIT REPORT

Maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, is not applicable to the Company.

14. RISK MANGEMENT

In terms of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, the Company has developed a risk management policy and identified risks and taken appropriate steps for their mitigation for more details, please refer to the Management Discussion and Analysis set out in this Annual Report.

15. INSURANCE

Adequate insurance cover has been taken for the properties of the Company including buildings, plant and machineries and inventories.

16. AMALGAMATION

Your directors are pleased to announce that the amalgamation of Mangalam Timber Products Ltd.(MTPL) with Mangalam Cement Ltd.(MCL) was approved by the members of the board of MTPL and MCL in their respective meeting held on dated 21st June, 2019 and the required process and formalities in connection with such amalgamation has already been initiated to make the amalgamation effective from 01.04.2019.

Further, as per order dated 18.01.2021, of Honble NCLT, Cuttack bench and as per direction of the Chairperson appointed by the Honble NCLT,Cuttack Bench, the meetings of Equity Shareholders, Secured and Unsecured Creditors were held on 27th February, 2021 and the Scheme was approved by the Equity Shareholders and Secured Creditors unanimously and Unsecured creditors by requisite majority.

Further after approval of Scheme by the Equity Shareholders Secured and Unsecured Creditors, Company had filed the petition with the Honble NCLT, Cuttack bench for the approval of Scheme.

17. BOARD MEETINGS

The Board met Six times during the Financial Year 2020-21. Details of Meetings and the attendance of each Director is provided in the Report on Corporate Governance.

18. AUDIT COMMITTEE

The composition and terms of reference of the Audit Committee has been furnished under SN 3 in the Corporate Governance Report forming a part of this Annual Report. There have been no instances where the Board has not accepted the recommendations of the Audit Committee.

19. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Your Company attaches considerable significance to good Corporate Governance as an important step towards building investor confidence, improving investors protection and maximizing long-term shareholders value. The Report on Corporate Governance as stipulated under Chapter IV of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("the Listing Regulations") forms part of the Annual Report. The certificate of the Auditors, M/s. Manish Goyal & Associates, and confirming compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under the Listing Regulations is attached as Annexure-I and forms a part of this report.

20. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILTY

Driven by the desire to create a meaningful difference in society, the Company makes conscious efforts to achieve higher socio-economic goals. It has continued with its welfare activities for development in the fields of education, health, culture and other welfare measures to improve the general standard of living.

21. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY

The Company has in place a formal Nomination and Remuneration Policy formulated as per provisions of Section 178(3) of the Act as well as Regulation 19(4) read with Part D of Schedule II of the Listing Regulations.

The Companys Remuneration Policy is attached as Annexure- II and forms a part of this report.

22. KEY PARAMETER FOR APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has formulated a detailed policy for appointment of directors and key managerial personnel which is designed to attract, motivate and retain best talent. This policy applies to directors, senior management including its Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and other employees of the Company. The compensation strategy revolves around getting the "best talent in the market". The remuneration of KMPs of the Company is recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee based on the Companys remuneration structure taking into account factors such as level of experience, qualification and suitability. The Company generally pays remuneration by way of salary, perquisites and allowances (fixed component).

23. DIRECTORS

In accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company and the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Sri. Siddhartha Roy, (DIN: 08081412) being non-independent director, retires by rotation and being eligible, seeks re-appointment.

During the year, Shri Prabhat Kumar (DIN 08731270) and Sri. Siddhartha Roy, (DIN: 08081412), who were appointed as additional directors of the company w.e.f. 01.04.2020 were appointed as Directors of the Company by shareholders in 36th Annual General Meeting held on 30th December 2020, as directors of the company.

During the year, Shareholders of the Company in 36th AGM held on 30th December 2020, approve the re-appointment of Smt. Leena Gosh (DIN 07099984) as Independent Director for second term for five year.

The Company has received declaration from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet the criteria of the independence prescribed under sub section (6) of the section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and regulation 16 (1) (b) of (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and registered themselves with the Independent Directors database maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, Manesar pursuant to the Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014..

The details of programs for familiarization of Independent Directors with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibility in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates and other related matters are put on the website of the Company at the link http://www.mangalamtimber.com/ images /Familiarisation -Programme-for-Independent- Directors.pdf

24. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Act, the Directors state that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and proper explanations provided relating to material departures, if any;

b) such accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and judgments and estimates made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the loss of the Company for that period;

c) proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis;

e) internal financial controls were followed by the Company and they are adequate and are operating effectively; and

f) Proper systems have been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

25. KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Following employees were the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company during the period under review:

i. Shri Siddhartha Roy, Manager and Chief Financial Officer of the Company

ii. Ms. Priya Sharma, Company Secretary

26. REMUNERATION TO DIRECTORS & KEY MANGERIAL PERSONNEL

i. The Ratio of the remuneration of each Director to the median remuneration of employees of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2021 are:-

SI Name of Directors and No. Key Managerial Personnel Designation Ratio of remuneration of Director to median remuneration of the Employee of the Company Percentage increase in the remuneration for the Financial Year 2019-20 1 Shri Vishwanath Chandak Independent and Non-Executive Director 0.35 NA* 2 Shri Anand Daga Independent and Non-Executive Director 0.13 NA* 3 Smt. Vidula Jalan Promoter Non-Executive Director 0.13 NA* 4 Smt Leena Ghosh Independent and Non-Executive Director 0.00 NA* 5 Shri Siddhartha Roy Director, Manager and Chief Financial Officer 0.20 NA 6 Shri Prabhat Kumar Head Accounts, Director 0.20 NA 7 Ms Priya Sharma Company Secretary NA NA

* Being a non-executive director only sitting fees are paid.

Median remuneration of the Employees of the Company assumed to be Rs. 2.23 Lacs (Previous Year: 1.89 Lacs).

ii. In the financial year 2020-21, there was change in the median remuneration of employees by 0.34 Lacs.

iii. There were 152 permanent employees on the rolls of Company as on 31st March, 2021.

iv. In view of the loss of the Company no increments were given to employees of the Company.

v. There is no changes in the remuneration of the key managerial personnel.

vi. (a) Variations in the market capitalization of the

Company: The market capitalization as on 31st March, 2021 was Rs 2116.81 Lacs (Rs.1422.21 Lacs as on 31st March, 2020)

(b) Price Earnings Ratio of the Company:

Not computed in view of Loss

(c) Percent increase over / decrease in the market quotations of the shares of the company as compared to the rate at which the company came out with the last public offer in the year: The company has not made any public issue or rights issue of securities in the recent past, so comparison have not been made of current share price with public offer price. The Companys shares are listed on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

vii. Considering the performance of the Company no increment was made to the salaries of the employees in the financial year i.e. 2020-21.

viii. Key Parameters for any variable component of remuneration availed by the Directors are based on their contribution at the Board, time spent on operational matters and other responsibilities assigned:

All directors of the Company are non-executive directors hence no remunerations were paid/ payable to them other than sitting fees.

ix. The ratio of the remuneration of the highest paid Director to that of the employees who are not directors but receive remuneration in excess of the highest paid director during the year 2020- 21: Nil (All directors of the Company are non- executive directors hence no remunerations were paid/ payable to them other than sitting fees).

x. It is hereby affirmed that the remuneration paid is as per the Remuneration Policy of the Company.

27. STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s Manish Goyal & Associates, Chartered

Accountants (Firm Registration No. 007152C) are the Statutory Auditors of the Company and their tenure shall expire at 38th AGM of the Company.

28. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

The Board appointed Shri Arup Kumar Roy, ACS, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Year 2020-21. The Report of the Secretarial Auditor is attached in Annexure III of this Report. There is no qualification in the report.

29. AUDITORS REPORT

Auditors Report to the shareholders does not contain any qualification, reservation, or adverse remarks and is self-explanatory.

30. CASH FLOW ANALYSIS

In conformity with the provisions of Regulation 34(2) (c) of the Listing Regulation, 2015, Cash Flow Statement for the financial year ended 31st March, 2021 forms part of the audited financial statement.

31. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

The Company has not given any loan, guarantees or made any investments as prescribed in Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

32. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All the related party transactions are entered into at arms length in ordinary course of business and are in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations. There were, however, no material significant related party transaction made by the Company with the Promoters, Directors or Key Managerial Personnel etc. which may have potential conflict with the interest of the Company.

The policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board has been uploaded on the Companys website under web link http://www.mangalamtimber.com/images/Related- Party-Transaction-Policy.pdf

Your Directors draw attention of the members to Note-1 to the financial statement which sets out related party transactions disclosures.

33. PUBLIC DEPOSIT

The Company has neither invited nor accepted any public deposits, within the meaning of section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013, during the year under report.

34. SUBSIDIARY/ASSOCIATES/JOINT VENTURE COMPANIES

The Company does not have any subsidiary/associate/joint venture company for the year ended 31st March, 2021.

35. TRANSFER TO INVE5TOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

No amount is pending for transfer to Investor Education and Protection Fund as on 31st March, 2021.

36. VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company has a codified whistle blower policy to establish vigil mechanism for Directors and employees of the Company to report concerns about unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys code of conduct or ethics policy. The mechanism under the policy has been appropriately communicated within the organisation. The Whistle Blower Policy is available on the website of the Company.

37. DISCLOSURE UNDER SEXUAL HARRASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE

No complaints on the issues covered by "The Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013" were received during the year. Consequently, the question of disposal of complaints did not arise. The Company under the said Act has Constituted Internal Complaint Committee for Complaints.

38. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There have been no material changes and commitments, if any, affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report.

39. PERFORMANCE EVALUATION

Pursuant to Regulation 17(10) of the Listing Regulations read with provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has carried out an evaluation of its own performance and that of the individual Directors. The evaluation criteria, inter-alia, covered various aspects of the Boards functioning including its composition, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance.

The performance of individual directors was evaluated on parameters such as level of engagement and contribution, independence of judgement, safeguarding the interest of the Company and its minority shareholders, time devoted, etc. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

40. CARBON CREDIT

Our Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) project activity "Reforestation of degraded land by MTPL in India (5016)" has accumulated credit balance of 1128743 CERs in 31.03.2021.These units will be available to the Company on completion of certain laid formalities.

41. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is given as Annexure IV to this Report.

42. PARTICULARS OF REMUNERATION

The Company has no employee in respect of whom information under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is required to be annexed.

43. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL

The Company has in place internal financial control systems, commensurate with the size and complexity of its operations, to ensure proper recording of financial and monitoring of operational effectiveness and compliance of various regulatory and statutory requirements. The internal auditor monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control systems in the Company. Based on the report of the internal auditor, respective departments undertake corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.

44. There is no application under insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 has been filed by or pending against the Company.

45. APPRECIATION

Your Directors place on record their deep appreciation of the assistance and guidance provided by the Central Government and the Governments of the States of India, its suppliers, technology providers and all other stakeholders. Your Directors thank the financial institutions and banks associated with your Company for their support as well. Your Directors also thank the Companys dealers and its customers for their unstinted commitment and valuable inputs.

Your Directors acknowledge the support received from you as shareholders of the Company. Yours faithfully.