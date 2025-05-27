Board Meeting 27 May 2025 19 May 2025

Mansoon Trading Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve a) Audited Financial Results for the year and Fourth Quarter ended 31st March, 2025. b) The Trading Window will remain closed from 1st April, 2025 to 29th May, 2025 (both days inclusive) for Directors, Designated Persons and their family members. Kindly take the above on record and oblige. We submit herewith Audited Financial Statement for the Quarter and year ended 31.03.2025 duly approved at the Board Meeting held on 27.05.2025 along with Auditors Report and Board of Directors Declaration about un-modified Opinion of Auditors Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27.05.2025) We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, based on the recommendation of Audit Committee, M/s Siddhant Goyal and Company, Chartered Accountant has been appointed as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial year 2025-26. Kindly take the above information on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :28.05.2025)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2025 31 Jan 2025

MANSOON TRADING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve a) Un-audited Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2024. Kindly take it on record and oblige. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI(Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith Unaudited Financial Results and Segment wise reporting for Third Quarter and Nine months ended 31.12.2024 duly approved at the Board Meeting held on 12.02.2025 along with Limited Review Reports of the Statutory Auditors. Kindly take it on record (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

MANSOON TRADING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditor. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we submit herewith Un-audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor on the above results. Kindly take it on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

MANSOON TRADING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a)To approve Boards Report on the financial statement for the year ended 31st March 2024. b) To decide the day date time and place of 39th Annual General Meeting and approve the Notice convening 39th Annual General Meeting c) To decide the date of Book Closure and E-voting Period d) To appoint Scrutiniser for the Voting Results of 39th AGM a) Directors Report on Audited Financial Statement for the year ended 31st March, 2024 was approved. b) 39th AGM will be held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 12.30 pm. c) Register of Members shall remain closed from Saturday, 21st September, 2024 to Friday, 27th September, 2024 (both days inclusive). E-voting period shall commence from Tuesday, 24th September, 2024 at 9.00 am to Thursday, 26th September, 2024 at 5.00 pm and the cut off date shall be 20th September, 2024. d) M/s Girish Murarka & Co. is appointed for the Voting Results of 39th Annual General Meeting Kindly take the above information on record and oblige (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024