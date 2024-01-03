Mehul Telecom Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
7.62
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
9.48
-0.01
Net Worth
17.1
0.09
Minority Interest
Debt
0.07
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
17.17
0.09
Fixed Assets
0.13
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0
Networking Capital
13.05
0.09
Inventories
18.23
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
6.59
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
5.46
0.09
Sundry Creditors
-10.81
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.42
0
Cash
4
0.01
Total Assets
17.19
0.1
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.