Mehul Telecom Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,425
|92.5
|2,88,491.91
|923.05
|0
|17,612.62
|365.23
Trent Ltd
TRENT
4,084.3
|77.09
|1,45,191.74
|639.71
|0.12
|5,259.46
|186.08
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
VMM
117.5
|91.8
|54,910.43
|181.5
|0
|1,570.43
|14.22
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
247.4
|204.46
|12,915.32
|46.21
|0
|749.8
|118.33
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd
ABLBL
105.72
|73.93
|12,903.35
|66.2
|0
|2,341.48
|10.85
No Record Found
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(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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