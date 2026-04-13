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Sector-
Open-
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Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
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Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
7.62
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
9.48
-0.01
Net Worth
17.1
0.09
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,446.75
|92.95
|2,89,909.92
|923.05
|0
|17,612.62
|365.23
Trent Ltd
TRENT
3,876
|73.16
|1,37,786.94
|639.71
|0.13
|5,259.46
|186.08
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
VMM
114.45
|89.41
|53,485.09
|181.5
|0
|1,570.43
|14.22
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
245.9
|203.22
|12,837.01
|46.21
|0
|749.8
|118.33
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd
ABLBL
102.93
|71.98
|12,562.83
|66.2
|0
|2,341.48
|10.85
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mehul Vasantbhai Raymagiya
Non Executive Director
Raymagiya Hemali Mehulbhai
Independent Director
Gunjaria Jitesh Kantilal
Independent Director
Naimish Vasharambhai Raiyani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Richie Dhrumil Vandra
West Gate Shop 223 150ft R.Rd,
Rajkot Raiya Road,
Gujarat - 360007
Tel: 0281 2991 223
Website: http://www.mehultelecom.com
Email: info@mehultelecom.com
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Summary
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Reports by Mehul Telecom Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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