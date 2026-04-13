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Mehul Telecom Ltd Share Price Live

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Equities

Futures

Option

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Mehul Telecom Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

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Open

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Turnover(Lac.)

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52 Week's High

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52 Week's Low

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Book Value

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Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

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Mehul Telecom Ltd Corporate Action

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NEWS AND UPDATE

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SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

14 Apr, 2026|12:35 PM
Jul-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 94.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 94.25%

Non-Promoter- 5.74%

Institutions: 5.74%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Mehul Telecom Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024

Equity Capital

7.62

0.1

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

9.48

-0.01

Net Worth

17.1

0.09

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

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Mehul Telecom Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,446.75

92.952,89,909.92923.05017,612.62365.23

Trent Ltd

TRENT

3,876

73.161,37,786.94639.710.135,259.46186.08

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd

VMM

114.45

89.4153,485.09181.501,570.4314.22

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

245.9

203.2212,837.0146.210749.8118.33

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd

ABLBL

102.93

71.9812,562.8366.202,341.4810.85

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mehul Telecom Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mehul Vasantbhai Raymagiya

Non Executive Director

Raymagiya Hemali Mehulbhai

Independent Director

Gunjaria Jitesh Kantilal

Independent Director

Naimish Vasharambhai Raiyani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Richie Dhrumil Vandra

Registered Office

West Gate Shop 223 150ft R.Rd,

Rajkot Raiya Road,

Gujarat - 360007

Tel: 0281 2991 223

Website: http://www.mehultelecom.com

Email: info@mehultelecom.com

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Mehul Telecom Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Mehul Telecom Ltd share price today?

The Mehul Telecom Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Mehul Telecom Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mehul Telecom Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 14 Apr ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mehul Telecom Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mehul Telecom Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 14 Apr ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mehul Telecom Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mehul Telecom Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mehul Telecom Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 14 Apr ‘26

What is the CAGR of Mehul Telecom Ltd?

Mehul Telecom Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mehul Telecom Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mehul Telecom Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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