Board Meeting 28 May 2025 17 May 2025

Microse India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with the Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please note that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Microse India Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 28th May 2025 at 4.00 P.M. at the registered office of the company situated at 421 Maker Chamber V Nariman Point Mumbai - 400021 to transact the following business: 1. To consider approve and take on record the Audited financial results along with its Audit report for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025. 2. Any other matters with permission of Chair. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, request you to take a note that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Wednesday, 28th May, 2025, inter-alia, considered and approved the following matters: 1. Audited Financial Results as per Schedule III for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and the financial year ended March 31, 2025; 2. Auditors Report as at March 31, 2025; 3. Declaration regarding Audit Reports with unmodified opinion; 4. Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2025; 5. Cash Flow Statement as on March 31, 2025. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04.00 p.m. &concluded at 05:00 p.m. Kindly take the above on your record and disseminate the same for the information of investors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28.05.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Apr 2025 14 Apr 2025

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, meeting of the Board of Directors held on Monday 14th April, 2025, at 04:00 P.M and concluded at 05:00 P.M., inter alia, approved the following: 1. Appointment of Ms Ria Goenka as Independent Director of the Company for term of 5 years. 2. Resignation of Mr Akshay Goenka as Independent Director of the Company. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04.00 p.m. and concluded at 05:00 p.m.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2025 7 Feb 2025

MICROSE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with the Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please note that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Microse India Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday 14th February 2025 at 4.00 P.M. at the registered office of the company situated at 421 Maker Chamber V Nariman Point Mumbai - 400021 to transact the following business: 1. To consider approve and take on record the unaudited financial results along with its limited review report for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2024. As per the PDF Attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

MICROSE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with the Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please note that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Microse India Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 at 04.00 P.M. at the registered office of the company situated at 421 Maker Chamber V Nariman Point Mumbai - 400021 to transact the following business: 1. To consider approve and take on record the unaudited financial results along with its limited review report for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, request you to take a note that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on Tuesday, 12th November 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the following matters: 1. Un-Audited Financial Results as per Schedule III for the Half year and Quarter ended September 30, 2024, along with Limited Review Report. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04.00 p.m. and concluded at 5:15 p.m (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 27 Sep 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulation,2015 meeting of the Members of the Company held on Friday, September 27, 2024 at 3.00 PM and conclude at 4.00 PM approving the following: 1. Re-appointment of Ms. Nisha Garg (DIN 06379024) as Director of the Company, who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment.

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

MICROSE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with the Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Reg 2015 we would like to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 28th August 2024 at 04.00 PM to transact the following Business: 1. To approve Draft Directors Report and its Annexures for the Financial Year 2023-24; 2. To fix book closure date for forthcoming Annual General Meeting; 3. To fix the date and time of Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year 2023-24; 4. To approve the Notice of Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year 2023-24; 5. To appoint M/s. Pramod S Shah & Associates Practicing Company Secretaries as the scrutinizer to scrutinize the e-voting process at the Annual General Meeting; 6. To consider re-appointment of Ms. Nisha Garg (DIN:06379024) Director of the Company who retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment; 7. Any other matters with permission of board. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, request you to take a note that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Wednesday, 28th August, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the following matters: 1. Directors Report and its Annexures for the FY 2023-24; 2. Closing of Book from 20th September, 2024 to 26th September, 2024 (both days inclusive); 3. AGM to be held on 27th September,2024 at 4.00 P.M.; 4. Approved the Notice of AGM for the FY 2023-24; 5. Appointment M/s. Pramod S Shah & Associates, PCS as the scrutinizer to scrutinize the e-voting process at the AGM; 6. Re-appointment of Ms. Nisha Garg (DIN: 06379024), Director of the Company, who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment; The Meeting of the BOD commenced at 04.00 p.m. and concluded at 7:05 p.m (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024