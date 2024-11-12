Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Mish Designs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for Half Year Ended September 30 2024 and other items. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024 for consideration of financial results for half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Mish Designs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Mish Designs Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 at Registered Office of the Company to discuss and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for Half Year And Year Ended March 31 2024 and thereon and any other business with permission of Chair. In continuation of our letter dated May 17, 2024, pursuant to regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Intimation of Appointment of Company secretary and Compliance officer. Intimation of Appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

