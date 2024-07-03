SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹133.05
Prev. Close₹138
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.71
Day's High₹136
Day's Low₹133.05
52 Week's High₹280.5
52 Week's Low₹102.5
Book Value₹47.01
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)40.23
P/E50.36
EPS2.74
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.8
2
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.64
0.18
0.32
0.32
Net Worth
11.44
2.18
0.57
0.57
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.7
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.4
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,053
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.3
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.75
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kaushal Goenka
Whole-time Director
Sajan Bhartia
Non Executive Director
Anita Bhartia
Independent Director
Tapan Shah
Independent Director
Diksha Maheshwari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kruti Parekh.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Saloni Kachhawaha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mish Designs Ltd
Summary
Mish Designs Limited was incorporated as Mish Designs Private Limited on November 24, 2017 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited and name of the Company changed to Mish Designs Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on June 19, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is engaged in the process of fabrication of fabric into garments under the brand name MISH, CURVES BY MISH in India.MISH is a womens fashion brand that specializes in affordable western and Indowestern wear. Mish has been in business since 2017-18 and have sold over 2.5 lakhs products through e-commerce platforms. The Company has a strong network with major e-commerce players such as Myntra, Nykaa Fashion, Ajio, Tata Cliq, and Namshi. It offer collection of over 1000 trending designs to cater the diverse taste of customer. It offers varieties of products in Womens wear segment such as Dresses, Gowns, Tops, Co-Ords, T-shirts, Trousers and Palazzos.The Companys proficiency lies in understanding the specific requirement of customers and based on which it design, procure fabrics, use colour combinations, manufacture the garment, make samples live to understand the taste and trends. MISH is the combination of passion and vision of our promoters Mr. Kaushal Goenka and Mr. Sajan Bhartia, whose journey started from Bhayander West, Mumbai, Thane, which is now shifted to Gulati Industries, Mazgaon, Mumbai. MISH are currently focused
Read More
The Mish Designs Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹135.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mish Designs Ltd is ₹40.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mish Designs Ltd is 50.36 and 2.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mish Designs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mish Designs Ltd is ₹102.5 and ₹280.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mish Designs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 13.58%, 6 Month at -46.39%, 3 Month at -34.60% and 1 Month at -10.51%.
