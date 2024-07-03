iifl-logo-icon 1
Mish Designs Ltd Share Price

135.6
(-1.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:06:00 PM

  • Open133.05
  • Day's High136
  • 52 Wk High280.5
  • Prev. Close138
  • Day's Low133.05
  • 52 Wk Low 102.5
  • Turnover (lac)2.71
  • P/E50.36
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value47.01
  • EPS2.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)40.23
  • Div. Yield0
Mish Designs Ltd KEY RATIOS

Mish Designs Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

Mish Designs Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Mish Designs Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:20 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024Nov-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.54%

Non-Promoter- 35.45%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mish Designs Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.8

2

0.25

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.64

0.18

0.32

0.32

Net Worth

11.44

2.18

0.57

0.57

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Mish Designs Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.7

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.4

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,053

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.3

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.75

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mish Designs Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kaushal Goenka

Whole-time Director

Sajan Bhartia

Non Executive Director

Anita Bhartia

Independent Director

Tapan Shah

Independent Director

Diksha Maheshwari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kruti Parekh.

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Saloni Kachhawaha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mish Designs Ltd

Summary

Mish Designs Limited was incorporated as Mish Designs Private Limited on November 24, 2017 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited and name of the Company changed to Mish Designs Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on June 19, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is engaged in the process of fabrication of fabric into garments under the brand name MISH, CURVES BY MISH in India.MISH is a womens fashion brand that specializes in affordable western and Indowestern wear. Mish has been in business since 2017-18 and have sold over 2.5 lakhs products through e-commerce platforms. The Company has a strong network with major e-commerce players such as Myntra, Nykaa Fashion, Ajio, Tata Cliq, and Namshi. It offer collection of over 1000 trending designs to cater the diverse taste of customer. It offers varieties of products in Womens wear segment such as Dresses, Gowns, Tops, Co-Ords, T-shirts, Trousers and Palazzos.The Companys proficiency lies in understanding the specific requirement of customers and based on which it design, procure fabrics, use colour combinations, manufacture the garment, make samples live to understand the taste and trends. MISH is the combination of passion and vision of our promoters Mr. Kaushal Goenka and Mr. Sajan Bhartia, whose journey started from Bhayander West, Mumbai, Thane, which is now shifted to Gulati Industries, Mazgaon, Mumbai. MISH are currently focused
Company FAQs

What is the Mish Designs Ltd share price today?

The Mish Designs Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹135.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mish Designs Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mish Designs Ltd is ₹40.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mish Designs Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mish Designs Ltd is 50.36 and 2.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mish Designs Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mish Designs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mish Designs Ltd is ₹102.5 and ₹280.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mish Designs Ltd?

Mish Designs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 13.58%, 6 Month at -46.39%, 3 Month at -34.60% and 1 Month at -10.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mish Designs Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mish Designs Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.39 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 31.61 %

