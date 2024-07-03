Mish Designs Ltd Summary

Mish Designs Limited was incorporated as Mish Designs Private Limited on November 24, 2017 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited and name of the Company changed to Mish Designs Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on June 19, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is engaged in the process of fabrication of fabric into garments under the brand name MISH, CURVES BY MISH in India.MISH is a womens fashion brand that specializes in affordable western and Indowestern wear. Mish has been in business since 2017-18 and have sold over 2.5 lakhs products through e-commerce platforms. The Company has a strong network with major e-commerce players such as Myntra, Nykaa Fashion, Ajio, Tata Cliq, and Namshi. It offer collection of over 1000 trending designs to cater the diverse taste of customer. It offers varieties of products in Womens wear segment such as Dresses, Gowns, Tops, Co-Ords, T-shirts, Trousers and Palazzos.The Companys proficiency lies in understanding the specific requirement of customers and based on which it design, procure fabrics, use colour combinations, manufacture the garment, make samples live to understand the taste and trends. MISH is the combination of passion and vision of our promoters Mr. Kaushal Goenka and Mr. Sajan Bhartia, whose journey started from Bhayander West, Mumbai, Thane, which is now shifted to Gulati Industries, Mazgaon, Mumbai. MISH are currently focused on generating sales through E-commerce platforms. The Companys business model starts with manufacturing garments in sample quantity comprising of optimum utilization of designs, fabrications, processing, developing linkages with quality raw materials and achieving consequent economies of scale. The Company is proposing Fresh Issue of 8,00,000 Equity Shares through Public Offer.