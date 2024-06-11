|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|25 May 2024
|21 Jun 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. Saturday, May 25, 2024 Corrigendum to Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of Mish Designs Lmited to be held on Friday, June 21, 2024 at 3.00 P.M at registered office. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/06/2024) Proceeding of Extra-ordinary General meeting of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/06/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.