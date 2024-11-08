|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|MODERN SHARES & STOCKBROKERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 The Board of directors in the meeting held today have approved 1. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 2. Limited review of Auditors 3.Unaudited published results in newspaper 4. Statement of Assest and Liabilities 5. Cash flow The meeting commenced at 12 noon and concluded at 13.00pm Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|MODERN SHARES & STOCKBROKERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the quarterly results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 This is further to our letter dated July 26, 2024, regarding the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled on Thursday August 8, 2024. We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their aforesaid meeting, held today, has inter alia, approved the Unaudited financial results of the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and took the same on record We enclose herewith the following : 1. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 2. Limited review of the Auditors M/s. BDG & Co LLP for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 3. Unaudited results published in Newspaper The meeting commenced at 12.45 PM and concluded at 2.00 PM . Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|MODERN SHARES & STOCKBROKERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited financial results for the year ended March 31 2024 We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today approved the: 1. Accounts accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024 2. Board of directors have not recommended dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 3.Auditors report 4.Audited results published in newspaper 5. Re appointment of Mr. Anil Manghnani as Whole time director for a further period of 5 years Corrigendum in the Outcome of meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|MODERN SHARES & STOCKBROKERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve estimated (provisional) un-audited results for the 3rd Quarter ended December 31 2023. The notice has been issued pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) & 29(2) of the Listing Regulations. Please note that as informed in our letter dated January 4 2024 the Trading Window has been closed from Thursday January 4 2024 and the said window shall open 48 hours after the outcome of the aforesaid meeting is made public Further to our letter dated January 29, 2024 regarding the board of meeting to be held on February 12, 2024 the board of directors have approved the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Please find attached the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 with the Limited review report and unaudited results published in newspaper (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
