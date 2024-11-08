Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 24 Oct 2024

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 24 Oct 2024

MODERN SHARES & STOCKBROKERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 The Board of directors in the meeting held today have approved 1. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 2. Limited review of Auditors 3.Unaudited published results in newspaper 4. Statement of Assest and Liabilities 5. Cash flow The meeting commenced at 12 noon and concluded at 13.00pm (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

MODERN SHARES & STOCKBROKERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the quarterly results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 This is further to our letter dated July 26, 2024, regarding the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled on Thursday August 8, 2024. We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their aforesaid meeting, held today, has inter alia, approved the Unaudited financial results of the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and took the same on record We enclose herewith the following : 1. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 2. Limited review of the Auditors M/s. BDG & Co LLP for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 3. Unaudited results published in Newspaper The meeting commenced at 12.45 PM and concluded at 2.00 PM . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 2 May 2024

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 2 May 2024

MODERN SHARES & STOCKBROKERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited financial results for the year ended March 31 2024 We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today approved the: 1. Accounts accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024 2. Board of directors have not recommended dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 3.Auditors report 4.Audited results published in newspaper 5. Re appointment of Mr. Anil Manghnani as Whole time director for a further period of 5 years Corrigendum in the Outcome of meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024