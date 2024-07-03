iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd Share Price

56.3
(-11.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open63.4
  • Day's High63.4
  • 52 Wk High69.35
  • Prev. Close63.64
  • Day's Low55.5
  • 52 Wk Low 25.9
  • Turnover (lac)3.57
  • P/E40.79
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value43.92
  • EPS1.56
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.5
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

63.4

Prev. Close

63.64

Turnover(Lac.)

3.57

Day's High

63.4

Day's Low

55.5

52 Week's High

69.35

52 Week's Low

25.9

Book Value

43.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.5

P/E

40.79

EPS

1.56

Divi. Yield

0

Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.83%

Non-Promoter- 27.16%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.93

2.93

2.93

2.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.64

9.2

9.04

8.73

Net Worth

12.57

12.13

11.97

11.66

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.16

0.35

0.17

0.15

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

970.35

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

835.85

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,857.1

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,006.95

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,768.95

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Ashok T Kukreja

Whole-time Director

Anil S Manghnani

Non Executive Director

Narendra Hira Advani

Non Executive Director

G Shewakramani

Non Executive Director

Roshan Advani Patheria

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pankaj Rajnikant Ved

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ramesh Ramchand Narang

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vibha Axit Gandhi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd

Summary

Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd., formerly known as Modern Home Credit & Capital Limited (MHCCL), was established as a private limited company on 1st Jul.39 and subsequently converted into a public limited company on 20th Nov.70. The Company is primarily engaged in stock broking.Presently rechristened Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd, (MSSL) is engaged in fund based activities like Investments, Inter Corporate Deposits, Bills Discounting, Leasing, Loans Syndication etc. The company expanded its activities of Leasing, Hire Purchase and Investment in equity. It also entered into merchant banking activities.Their Retail Broking Business caters to the needs of individual Indian and Non-Resident Indian (NRI) investors. They offer dealer assisted trade execution and access to all IPOs. Besides, they offer purchase and sale of securities which includes Equity and Derivatives Instruments listed on National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSEIL), Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) at the most competitive rates. Investing in Mutual funds is a maze what with plethora of funds in circulation like sectoral funds, index funds, tax plan funds, growth funds, money market funds, etc.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd share price today?

The Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹56.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd is ₹16.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd is 40.79 and 1.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd is ₹25.9 and ₹69.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd?

Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.13%, 3 Years at 46.00%, 1 Year at 118.62%, 6 Month at 26.50%, 3 Month at 28.57% and 1 Month at 24.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.83 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.17 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.