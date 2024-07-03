Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹63.4
Prev. Close₹63.64
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.57
Day's High₹63.4
Day's Low₹55.5
52 Week's High₹69.35
52 Week's Low₹25.9
Book Value₹43.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.5
P/E40.79
EPS1.56
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.93
2.93
2.93
2.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.64
9.2
9.04
8.73
Net Worth
12.57
12.13
11.97
11.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.16
0.35
0.17
0.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
970.35
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
835.85
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,857.1
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,006.95
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,768.95
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Ashok T Kukreja
Whole-time Director
Anil S Manghnani
Non Executive Director
Narendra Hira Advani
Non Executive Director
G Shewakramani
Non Executive Director
Roshan Advani Patheria
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pankaj Rajnikant Ved
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ramesh Ramchand Narang
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vibha Axit Gandhi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd
Summary
Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd., formerly known as Modern Home Credit & Capital Limited (MHCCL), was established as a private limited company on 1st Jul.39 and subsequently converted into a public limited company on 20th Nov.70. The Company is primarily engaged in stock broking.Presently rechristened Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd, (MSSL) is engaged in fund based activities like Investments, Inter Corporate Deposits, Bills Discounting, Leasing, Loans Syndication etc. The company expanded its activities of Leasing, Hire Purchase and Investment in equity. It also entered into merchant banking activities.Their Retail Broking Business caters to the needs of individual Indian and Non-Resident Indian (NRI) investors. They offer dealer assisted trade execution and access to all IPOs. Besides, they offer purchase and sale of securities which includes Equity and Derivatives Instruments listed on National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSEIL), Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) at the most competitive rates. Investing in Mutual funds is a maze what with plethora of funds in circulation like sectoral funds, index funds, tax plan funds, growth funds, money market funds, etc.
The Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹56.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd is ₹16.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd is 40.79 and 1.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd is ₹25.9 and ₹69.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.13%, 3 Years at 46.00%, 1 Year at 118.62%, 6 Month at 26.50%, 3 Month at 28.57% and 1 Month at 24.18%.
