Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd AGM

55.5
(1.61%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:05:00 PM

Modern Shares CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Please find attached the Outcome of AGM of the 85TH Annual General Meeting of the Company through VC/OAVM (As per BSE Announcement dated on 27/09/2024) This is to inform that the Company has scheduled the 85th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Friday, September 27, 2024 at 11.30 a.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Video Means (OAVM) in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) SEBI. In this regard, please find enclosed herewith the Notice of 85th Annual General Meeting and Annual Report for financial year 2023-24. The Notice of the 85th AGM and the Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24 are also being uploaded on the website of the Company at www.modernshares.com and on the website of Link Intime at https://instavote.linkintime.co.in. The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Friday, September 20, 2024 to Friday, September 27, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting and to update the Register of Members. Attached herewith the AGM Minutes (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.10.2024)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

