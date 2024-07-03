iifl-logo-icon 1
Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd Company Summary

Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd Summary

Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd., formerly known as Modern Home Credit & Capital Limited (MHCCL), was established as a private limited company on 1st Jul.39 and subsequently converted into a public limited company on 20th Nov.70. The Company is primarily engaged in stock broking.Presently rechristened Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd, (MSSL) is engaged in fund based activities like Investments, Inter Corporate Deposits, Bills Discounting, Leasing, Loans Syndication etc. The company expanded its activities of Leasing, Hire Purchase and Investment in equity. It also entered into merchant banking activities.Their Retail Broking Business caters to the needs of individual Indian and Non-Resident Indian (NRI) investors. They offer dealer assisted trade execution and access to all IPOs. Besides, they offer purchase and sale of securities which includes Equity and Derivatives Instruments listed on National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSEIL), Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) at the most competitive rates. Investing in Mutual funds is a maze what with plethora of funds in circulation like sectoral funds, index funds, tax plan funds, growth funds, money market funds, etc.

