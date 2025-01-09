Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd Management Discussions

Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo pursuant to Section 217 (1) (e) of the Companies Act, 1956 and Companies (Disclosure of particulars in the Report of Board of Directors) Rules, 1988.

A. Conservation of Energy

1) Measures taken : a) The hot water washing system after Heat Treatment replaced with washing system working at Room Temperature in the furnace.

b) Inefficient compressor replaced with energy efficient compressors.

c) Changes made in the plating tank to make the zinc deposition process more energy efficient.

d) New shop floor light used are energy efficient LED lights

e) Small Kaizens carried out in each section to conserve energy

f) In some forging machine higher Horse Power motor replaced with smaller motor

2) Additional investment proposals, if any, for reduction of consumption per unit production : 1. The Hot water heating system line re-laid to make it more energy efficient.

2. Energy audit planned to identify possibilities of energy consumption reduction

3. Furnace operating temperatures are being reviewed to lower the same so as to save energy

3) Impact of (1) & (2) : Optimum use of energy